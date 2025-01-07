NVIDIA reveals the RTX 5070 will have the same performance as the $1599 RTX 4090

NVIDIA has finally unveiled the RTX 50 series GPUs, and in the new family is the RTX 5070 priced at $549, but it has the same performance as an RTX 4090.

NVIDIA has just wrapped up its CES 2025 keynote where it announced four new GPUs as part of the new RTX 50 series family of graphics cards.

Among the selection of new GPUs was the RTX 5070, which easily stole the show for its impressive price of $549 and its touted performance of an RTX 4090. According to NVIDIA, the new middle-of-the-pack GPU will be as powerful as a RTX 4090, which retailed for $1599. But how is this possible? NVIDIA says it will come down to DLSS 4 and new MultiFrame Generation technology, which will provide an enormous performance boost of 8x compared to native rendering.

Now, you are probably thinking, "how many games will have DLSS 4?" According to NVIDIA atotal of 75 games will have support for DLSS 4 at launch, and this selection of games aren't games nobody has heard of as it includes popular titles such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the upcoming DOOM Dark Ages, Cyberpunk 2077, Stalker 2, Silent Hill 2, God of War Ragnarok, and many more.

In a nutshell, this means every game that features frame generation will have the same level of performance as the RTX 4090, but on the RTX 5070. Unfortunately, NVIDIA didn't provide any performance estimations based on native rendering, but with most new games and hundreds of already released games featuring frame generation, gamers are going to see an incredible performance uplift with RTX 50 series GPUs.