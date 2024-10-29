All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Laptops

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 laptops to be mostly powered by older Intel and AMD processors

Don't expect new high-end CPUs inside of 2025's next-gen gaming laptops: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs to be powered by old CPU architectures.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
CES 2025 is right around the corner and we're going to be flooded with next-gen gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs... but older-generation AMD and Intel CPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 laptops to be mostly powered by older Intel and AMD processors 601
2

In a new post on Weibo by leaker "Golden Pig Upgrade" we're learning that CES 2025 will deliver a wave of next-gen RTX 50 Laptop GPUs inside of new gaming laptops, but they'll be powered mostly by older-generation AMD and Intel processors. Intel will use its 14th Gen Core-HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs + RTX 50 Laptop GPUs while AMD will use its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs + RTX 50 Laptop GPUs.

Golden Pig Upgrade writes: "It is predicted that the notebook platform combination next year will be mainly N-1 or even N-2 generation GPU + 50 series. If Intel wants to stop the 13th generation HX, then 14650HX + 50 series will be the main force. AMD has Zen4 + 50 series. It is becoming more and more difficult to launch new CPU products economically. The notebook CPU product position should be readjusted in the future. At least the desktop U should be the last generation, but that will be in 2027".

We recently saw leaks of the PCI IDs of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, as well as previous rumors that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU would feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, but we could still expect to see the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU launch with 16GB of GDDR7 memory instead.

The RTX 5080 Laptop GPU should also have 16GB of GDDR7, while the rest will have 12GB or 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Remember: a single GPU can have multiple SKUs, so there are multiple PCI IDs for the individual SKUs. The PCI ID Repository has decrypted the PCI EDs for each GPUs, which are listed below:

  • 10de:2941 (GB100 ~ GB200 SKU)
  • 10de:2980 (RTX 5090 Desktop?)
  • 10de:29c0 (RTX 5090 Desktop?)
  • 10de:2c18 (RTX 5090 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2c19 (RTX 5080 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2c2c (RTX 5080 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2c58 (RTX 5090 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2c59 (RTX 5080 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2d18 (RTX 5070 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2d19 (RTX 5060 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2d58 (RTX 5070 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2d59 (RTX 5060 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2d98 (RTX 5050 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2dd8 (RTX 5050 Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2f18 (RTX 5070 Ti Max-Q / Mobile)
  • 10de:2f58 (RTX 5070 Ti Max-Q / Mobile)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Newsletter Subscription
