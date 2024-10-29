NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 laptops to be mostly powered by older Intel and AMD processors

AI-Assisted TLDR: CES 2025 will showcase new gaming laptops featuring NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, paired with older-generation AMD and Intel CPUs. Intel will use 14th Gen Core-HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, while AMD will use Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs. * Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

CES 2025 is right around the corner and we're going to be flooded with next-gen gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs... but older-generation AMD and Intel CPUs.

In a new post on Weibo by leaker "Golden Pig Upgrade" we're learning that CES 2025 will deliver a wave of next-gen RTX 50 Laptop GPUs inside of new gaming laptops, but they'll be powered mostly by older-generation AMD and Intel processors. Intel will use its 14th Gen Core-HX "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs + RTX 50 Laptop GPUs while AMD will use its Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs + RTX 50 Laptop GPUs.

Golden Pig Upgrade writes: "It is predicted that the notebook platform combination next year will be mainly N-1 or even N-2 generation GPU + 50 series. If Intel wants to stop the 13th generation HX, then 14650HX + 50 series will be the main force. AMD has Zen4 + 50 series. It is becoming more and more difficult to launch new CPU products economically. The notebook CPU product position should be readjusted in the future. At least the desktop U should be the last generation, but that will be in 2027".

We recently saw leaks of the PCI IDs of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs, as well as previous rumors that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU would feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, but we could still expect to see the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU launch with 16GB of GDDR7 memory instead.

The RTX 5080 Laptop GPU should also have 16GB of GDDR7, while the rest will have 12GB or 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Remember: a single GPU can have multiple SKUs, so there are multiple PCI IDs for the individual SKUs. The PCI ID Repository has decrypted the PCI EDs for each GPUs, which are listed below: