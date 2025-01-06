All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPU support DisplayPort 2.1b UHBR20, up to insane 8K 165Hz

NVIDIA has finally unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPUs: enhanced with PCIe Gen5 and DisplayPort 2.1b UHBR20, supports up to 8K 165Hz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 'Blackwell' GPU support DisplayPort 2.1b UHBR20, up to insane 8K 165Hz
TL;DR: NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs for desktops and laptops, featuring the new Blackwell architecture with DisplayPort 2.1b support. The GPUs include up to 92 billion transistors, 32GB GDDR7 memory, and advanced AI capabilities. VESA's DisplayPort 2.1b standard enables 8K 165Hz displays, with HDMI 2.2 supporting up to 10K 120Hz.

NVIDIA has just announced its new GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" GPUs in both desktop and laptop form, with the new Blackwell GPU architecture supporting the new DisplayPort 2.1b specification.

VESA announced the new DisplayPort 2.1b specification hours before at CES 2025, in which it collaborated with NVIDIA on the new DP2.1b UHBR20 standard. NVIDIA posted a detailed article deep diving on its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, noting that Blackwell has also been enhanced with PCIe Gen5 and DisplayPort 2.1b UHBR20, capable of driving displays at up to a mind-boggling 8K 165Hz.

This is thanks to multiple innovations inside and around Blackwell, which features up to 92 billion transistors, up to 32GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory (on the flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090), new Blackwell Tensor Cores, Blackwell-enhanced RT Cores, next-gen DLSS Multi Frame Generation, and new Blackwell-powered AI upscaling with DLSS 4.

The announcement of VESA's updated DisplayPort 2.1b standard also comes with faster "DL80LL" cables that will drive the 80Gbps of bandwidth through the now longer cables that come at up to 3m (DP2.1 limitation was 1m long). HDMI 2.2 was also just announced, supporting an even faster 96Gbps of bandwidth supporting up to 4K 480Hz, 8K 240Hz, and even 10K 120Hz... but we might be waiting until RTX 50 SUPER cards, or even now next-gen RTX 60 series GPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Gaming Editor

