We can expect next-gen HDMI 2.2 specs at CES 2025: higher resolutions, refresh rates

TL;DR: The HDMI 2.2 standard is anticipated to debut at CES 2025, alongside next-gen gaming GPUs. It promises higher bandwidth, refresh rates, and resolutions, supported by new cables. HDMI 2.2 will surpass HDMI 2.1's 48Gbps bandwidth and 10,240 x 4320 resolution, with AMD and NVIDIA expected to reveal compatible GPUs.

The introduction of the next-generation HDMI 2.2 standard is expected to happen at CES 2025, launching alongside next-gen gaming GPUs.

In a new report from ComputerBase, we're hearing that the HDMI Licensing Administrator has announced it will be unveiling a "breakthrough" technology without naming HDMI 2.2, but we all know what to expect. HDMI 2.2 will deliver higher bandwidth, high refresh rate support, higher resolutions, and new cables across the board.

HDMI LA explained: "The HDMI Forum will announce a new version of the HDMI specification. The new specification, featuring next-generation HDMI technology and higher bandwidth, will enable a variety of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI cable. New technologies are enabling higher quality options for content producers such as television, film and game studios now and in the future, while also enabling multiple distribution platforms".

As it stands, HDMI 2.1 bandwidth scales up to 48Gbps with resolutions of up to 10,240 x 4320, so we can expect HDMI 2.2 to pass this easily. We've already got DisplayPort 2.1 on gaming monitors now, with DP2.1 connectivity on AMD's fleet of RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

We should expect both AMD and NVIDIA to unveil new gaming GPUs with both DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.2 connectivity, as well as a bunch of new gaming monitors with HDMI 2.2 unveiled at CES 2025, which is in just over two weeks time if you can believe it/