All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

We can expect next-gen HDMI 2.2 specs at CES 2025: higher resolutions, refresh rates

HDMI 2.2 spec introduction expected at CES 2025: coincides with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' gaming GPUs in January 2025.,

We can expect next-gen HDMI 2.2 specs at CES 2025: higher resolutions, refresh rates
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The HDMI 2.2 standard is anticipated to debut at CES 2025, alongside next-gen gaming GPUs. It promises higher bandwidth, refresh rates, and resolutions, supported by new cables. HDMI 2.2 will surpass HDMI 2.1's 48Gbps bandwidth and 10,240 x 4320 resolution, with AMD and NVIDIA expected to reveal compatible GPUs.

The introduction of the next-generation HDMI 2.2 standard is expected to happen at CES 2025, launching alongside next-gen gaming GPUs.

We can expect next-gen HDMI 2.2 specs at CES 2025: higher resolutions, refresh rates 403
2

In a new report from ComputerBase, we're hearing that the HDMI Licensing Administrator has announced it will be unveiling a "breakthrough" technology without naming HDMI 2.2, but we all know what to expect. HDMI 2.2 will deliver higher bandwidth, high refresh rate support, higher resolutions, and new cables across the board.

HDMI LA explained: "The HDMI Forum will announce a new version of the HDMI specification. The new specification, featuring next-generation HDMI technology and higher bandwidth, will enable a variety of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI cable. New technologies are enabling higher quality options for content producers such as television, film and game studios now and in the future, while also enabling multiple distribution platforms".

As it stands, HDMI 2.1 bandwidth scales up to 48Gbps with resolutions of up to 10,240 x 4320, so we can expect HDMI 2.2 to pass this easily. We've already got DisplayPort 2.1 on gaming monitors now, with DP2.1 connectivity on AMD's fleet of RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

We should expect both AMD and NVIDIA to unveil new gaming GPUs with both DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.2 connectivity, as well as a bunch of new gaming monitors with HDMI 2.2 unveiled at CES 2025, which is in just over two weeks time if you can believe it/

Photo of the Highwings 8K 10K 4K HDMI Cable 48Gbps 6.6FT/2M
Best Deals: Highwings 8K 10K 4K HDMI Cable 48Gbps 6.6FT/2M
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2024 at 7:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, computerbase.de

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles