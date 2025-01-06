HDMI 2.2 standard unveiled at CES 2025: 96Gbps bandwidth for 4K 480Hz, 8K 240Hz, 10K 120Hz

The next-gen HDMI 2.2 standard is official: up to 96Gbps of bandwidth that handles up to 4K 480Hz, 8K 120Hz, 10K 120Hz, and even 16K resolution.

The new HDMI 2.2 specification has been unveiled at CES 2025, rocking up to 96Gbps of bandwidth and the introduction of a high-end "Ultra96" HDMI cable that "enables all the HDMI 2.2 specification features". Check it out:

HDMI 2.2 has some wicked high resolution and refresh rate support, with new HDMI 2.2-enabled products supporting 4K at up to 480Hz, 8K at up to 240Hz, and even 10K at up to 120Hz. HDMI 2.1 as it stands (and HDMI 2.1 cables) can only support up to 4K 120Hz, but for future TVs, monitors, graphics cards, and consoles... the ceiling is far higher than it is now (4x higher refresh out of 4K is impressive).

LG just unveiled its new G5 series OLED TVs at CES supporting 4K at up to 165Hz, so the 96Gbps of bandwidth is more than enough for years and years to come. HDMI 2.2 includes a new "Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization, especially for multiple-hop system configurations such as those with an audio video receiver or soundbar".

Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum explained in the press release: "The HDMI Forum's continuing mission is to develop specifications to meet the HDMI eco-system's growing demand for high-performance capabilities and features. This new specification supports the fast-evolving landscape for amazing new technologies and products entering the markets now and in the future".

I'm looking forward to seeing next-generation 8K TVs with support for 120Hz let alone 240Hz... but at least we've now got the bandwidth and new HDMI 2.2 specification to get there.

We can expect HDMI 2.2 and its new Ultra96 cables to hit the market in the first half of 2025.