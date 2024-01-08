HP's new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop features IMAX Enhanced 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display

HP has officially unveiled its new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop, with an advanced OLED display and Intel's latest Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor.

HP's new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop (source: HP)

The new HP OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop is one of the coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptops on the market, with its standout feature being what should be an absolutely beautiful IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display.

It's also the world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard, which in the words of HP "extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen". Inside, HP powers its new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The company says that streamers can use the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) inside of the Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor with OpenVINO plugins for OBS studio that make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever, claiming up to a 24.6% increase in FPS.

HP has redesigned the chassis of its OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop that allows inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through the rear vents on the laptop. HP says that this thermal innovation was co-engineered with Intel's dual-channel flow technology produced in the world's coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80W thermal capability inside of its thin 12mm base.

Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc, explained in the press release: "Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community. Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need".