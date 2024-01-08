HP's new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop features IMAX Enhanced 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display

HP has officially unveiled its new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop, with an advanced OLED display and Intel's latest Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor.
The new HP OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop is one of the coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptops on the market, with its standout feature being what should be an absolutely beautiful IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display.
It's also the world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard, which in the words of HP "extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen". Inside, HP powers its new OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.
The company says that streamers can use the NPU (Neural Processing Unit) inside of the Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processor with OpenVINO plugins for OBS studio that make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever, claiming up to a 24.6% increase in FPS.
HP has redesigned the chassis of its OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop that allows inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through the rear vents on the laptop. HP says that this thermal innovation was co-engineered with Intel's dual-channel flow technology produced in the world's coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80W thermal capability inside of its thin 12mm base.
Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc, explained in the press release: "Computing continues to become more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community. Whether it is your gaming laptop, monitor, or accessory, HP has developed a customizable and personalized solution that can be tailored to your need".
- Exceptionally Vivid Display: Immersive for gameplay and perfect for content creation, this stunning device is offered with an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. The world's first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky printed RGB keyboard extends the vibrant color experience beyond the screen.
- Luxurious and Compact Design: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device weighs in at world-class 1,637 g with up to 11.5 hours battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging on-the-go easier than ever before.
- Epic Speed Through AI: Maximize your experience with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPUs to effortlessly engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device's NPU and OpenVINO™ plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement. Take full advantage of Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in OMEN Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode which can improve battery life up to 7%. Get up to 20% longer battery life in ECO mode.
- Thermal Revolution: No one wants scorching hot hands when they're gaming, creating, or working. A redesigned chassis utilizes inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation co-engineered with Intel's dual channel flow technology produced in the world's coolest 14-inch gaming laptop,1 which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base.
- Boost Your Play and Productivity: Perfect for the student gamer, OMEN Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel® and NVIDIA® processors, as well as built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcript and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.
- The World's First Gaming Laptop with Audio tuned by HyperX:12 The HyperX audio team worked closely with the OMEN Transcend 14 engineers to custom tune the laptop's sound performance, elevating clarity and spectral balance to enhance the overall gaming audio experience, ensuring that subtle details are not overshadowed by louder sounds.