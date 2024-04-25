HP snuggles up to AMD for its OMEN 17 gaming laptop: rocks Ryzen 8040 'Hawk Point' APU with AI

HP has just unveiled its latest OMEN 17 gaming laptop, a new member of the ever-growing AI PC family of laptops on the market. It features AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APU, which features an NPU for AI workloads.

HP's new OMEN 17 gaming laptop (source: HP)

The new HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop AMD Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs in three different SKUs: Ryzen 9 8945HS, Ryzen 7 8845HS, and the Ryzen 5 8645HS APUs. Each of the Ryzen 8040 APUs has a dedicated Ryzen AI-based NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads.

HP includes a trio of GPU options for its new OMEN 17 gaming laptop, all from NVIDIA's family of GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs. We've got the option of the flagship OMEN 17 rolling out with the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and finally, the GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

HP provides options for either 16GB or 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and two M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD slots for some massive and super-fast SSD storage. The default option includes either 512GB or 1TB of SSD on-board, but this can be upgraded down the track if you need.

Having the name "OMEN 17" means we have a 17.3-inch display here, with HP providing the 17.3-inch panel in either QHD or FHD (1440p or 1080p). The 1440p display rolls out with a 144Hz refresh rate (and 7ms response time), while the 1080p display has a faster 240Hz refresh rate (and 3ms response time).

HP's new OMEN 17 gaming laptop has a starting price of $1350, but we have no performance metrics yet... it will be great to see how the Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APU goes with let's say, 32GB RAM + RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. It should be a mighty fine gaming laptop, just a pity it doesn't ship with a higher-end OLED or Mini-LED display.