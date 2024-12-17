ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet with AMD's new Strix Halo APU listed at retailers early

Retailers are already listing 16-core, and 12-core variants of AMD's new Strix Halo APU series, inside of the new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet in 2025.

ASUS is expected to launch its new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2025, with new teases of the 16-core and 12-core AMD "Strix Halo" APUs inside. Check it out:

In the last 24 hours, people have started noticing the product code "GZ302EA" that shows search results on Google, with the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet listed by multiple retailers with some early specifications to drool over. AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip is the 16-core, 32-thread flagship "Strix Halo" APU which will power the flagship ASUS ROG Flow 13 gaming tablet, but there's also a 12-core Strix Halo variant (the Ryzen AI Max 390) that's been spotted.

The new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet will feature AMD's new Strix Halo APU, with a 13.4-inch panel and a super-smooth 180Hz refresh rate (over the 165Hz on the current ROG Flow). There's also LPDDR5X memory support, with the Strix Halo APU supporting 8000 MT/s speeds by default, over the LPDDR5 (non-X) memory in the current ROG Flow.

We heard yesterday that the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU-powered variant of the upcoming ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet would be faster than the current Ryzen 7 7945HX3D + GeForce RTX 4060 combo, which is going to be impressive to see in 2025.

We can expect ASUS to fully unveil its new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2025 in just a few weeks' time.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (GZ302EA) specs so far: