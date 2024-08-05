ASUS ROG Z13 Flow 2025 teased: new gaming tablet with AMD Strix Halo APU at 110W

ASUS is reportedly preparing a new ROG Z13 Flow 2025 compact gaming tablet, featuring AMD's heavily beefed-up Strix Halo APU.

The leaks are coming from thermal specialist and designer Sam Jiun-Wei Hu, who published some documents covering the ROG Flow design for 2025, which is when AMD's new Strix Halo APU will be released. The engineer was not shy in saying that the ASUS ROG Z13 Flow 2025 tablet was made for Strix Halo, with some huge details leaked.

The thermal design schematics show us how much space was saved by replacing the CPU and GPU with a single Strix Halo APU due, with both platforms using LPDDR5X memory, which already has a large vapor chamber covering it. Strix Halo on the new ASUS ROG Z13 Flow 2025 will have an even bigger one. We're to expect an improved cooling design that weighs less, but the overall design is thicker. Engineers have described this as less portable and holdable.

The designer explained: "the gaming tablet market continously demands higher performance within increasingly compact form factors. Despite advancements in processing power, thermal management remains a critical challenge. The Flow Z13 2025 aims to set a new benchmark in this category by integrating the latest and most powerful AMD Strix Halo processors (CPU up to 30W and GPUs up to 80W)".

The post continues: "However, achieving such high performance within a 13-inch tablet requires a revolutionary and efficient thermal solution to manage the substational heat generated by these components. This project addresses the gap in effective thermal management solutions for high-performance combat gaming tablets".