CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU has launched, inside of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet with RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs debut in ASUS's ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, featuring Zen 5 CCDs with TSV for potential 3D V-Cache. The flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU boasts 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU Compute Units, rivaling RTX 4070 performance. It delivers impressive gaming benchmarks, including Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM Eternal, with efficient power usage.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 300 series "Strix Halo" APUs have launched, first appearing in ASUS's new ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet that reviews have just gone live on.

The new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU inside of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, and torn down for review by ASUS China PM Tony Yu, which confirms that Strix Halo's new Zen 5 CCDs have TSV (Through-Silicon Via) which could see future APUs rocking 3D V-Cache. AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Medusa Halo APU should have X3D cache, and now we know that's definitely a possibility.

For me, the GPU power inside of AMD's new Strix Halo APU is the most impressive thing on show: we have a huge 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU goodness, up from the 16 CUs inside of Strix Point APUs. This provides performance that gets close to the GeForce RTX 4070, and easily beats the RTX 4060 which is bloody impressive to see out of an APU.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 79
10

Our friends over at Hardware Canucks reviewed the new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet with AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU inside with multiple games, with Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1600p on the Highest preset and reaching 39FPS average... beating a Ryzen 9 8945HS (78W) + RTX 4070 (70W) combo inside of a gaming laptop which scores 37FPS average.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 80
10

DOOM Eternal running at 1600p on the Ultra Nightmare graphics setting has the Strix Halo APU running at 149FPS average, another bloody impressive result considering this is an APU inside of a gaming tablet using just 70W of power. The higher-end laptop with the RTX 4070 is only 4FPS faster at 153FPS average in DOOM Eternal.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 81
10

Even if you are playing something like Counter-Strike 2, the new Strix Halo APU spits out 137FPS average at 1600p running the highest graphical detail with 4 x MSAA enabled, losing out to the RTX 4070 which scores 166FPS average.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 76
10

In some other benchmarks against competing gaming handhelds, the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU inside of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 running at just 25W has impressive performance in Returnal running at 720p with FSR2 running on Balanced, and the Low graphics setting.

We have 73FPS average from the new Strix Halo APU with 25W power, 60FPS average at 60FPS, beating out the 35.9FPS average from the GPD Win Max 2 at 25W (8840U + Radeon 780M). Even the Strix Halo APU at just 15W spits out performance better than the GPD Win Max 2, with 42FPS average on the Strix Halo APU using 15W.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 73
10

Another itch of mine that got scratched with the new Strix Halo APUs being launched are the gorgeous die shots that ASUS China boss Tony Yu shared. We get to see the I/O die and the 32MB of Infinity Cache on the Strix Halo APU.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 74
10

In the shot above, we've got the I/O die with those 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU that is called the Radeon 8060S.

AMD's new 'Strix Point' APU is out: game-changing APU has RTX 4070 levels of gaming performance 75
10

Another great shot is the comparison of the new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU side-by-side with the Ryzen 9 9950X desktop processor.

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

