ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet announced: AMD Strix Halo APU, 2.5K 180Hz Nebula Display

ASUS unveiled the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2025, featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and RDNA 3.5 GPU. It includes a 13-inch 2.5K display, advanced cooling, and extensive connectivity options, making it a powerful portable workstation.

ASUS has made its ROG Flow Z13 premium gaming tablet official at CES 2025, rocking AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" flagship APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU power. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet features a 13-inch 2.5K 180Hz touchscreen Nebula Display with 500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a new stainless steel and copper vapor chamber, larger intake vents, and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans which provide 70% more airflow for quiet, and efficient cooling.

ASUS has included a larger 70Wh battery inside of the ROG Flow Z13, as well as a larger touchpad and keycaps, a convenient Command Center button for quick access to vital system functions, dual USB-C ports (both support USB4 and power delivery), a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port for up to 4K 120Hz output, and more.

ASUS has outfitted its new ROG Flow Z13 with AMD's just-announced Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which is a big deal, as this isn't a traditional gaming laptop or even a regular gaming tablet. The ROG Flow Z13 features the new high-performance Strix Halo APU that packs 16C/32T of Zen 5 processing power, 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point), supports up to 128GB of RAM, and has an XDNA 2-based NPU that provides up to 50 TOPS of AI workload performance.

The company explains that traditional gaming laptops and tablets with a dedicated CPU and GPU, both featuring distinct pools of RAM that can't be shared. The new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and its Strix Halo APU features one huge pool of memory that can be allocated to the Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5 GPU compute cores dynamically, which gives gamers oodles of VRAM in modern games, and excellent performance in other memory-intensive tasks while not gaming.

There's up to 128GB of ultra-high-speed LPDDR5X-8000 memory inside of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, so it shouldn't matter how demanding your games or workload is, the ROG Flow Z13 will handle it. The quad-channel RRAM setup offers maximum bandwidth of up to 256GB/sec, offering the CPU and GPU cores the most performance out of the Strix Halo APU possible.

ASUS says that this quad-channel DDR5 memory configuration offers maximum bandwidth with 256GB/sec of memory bandwidth mixed with minimal latency, offering the CPU and GPU cors the most performance possible inside of the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet.

AMD's new Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU has a dedicated NPU, a high-performance GPU, and the ability to allocate up to 96GB of VRAM (!!!), the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet is the ultimate portable workstation says ASUS. It's also capable of running a 70B large language model (LLM) locally on the machine, so the ROG Flow Z13 is also ready for advanced AI tasks.

The new ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet features some powerful connectivity with a 200W charging port, a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port, and dual USB-A joined by dual USB-C ports (both of which support the new USB4 standard).

