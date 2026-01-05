ASUS unveils ROG x Kojima Productions high-perf gaming tech, new ROG Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet

TL;DR: ASUS ROG and Kojima Productions collaborate to launch the ROG Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet, featuring a 13-inch 2.5K 180Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Strix Halo APU, up to 128GB RAM, and advanced cooling. The partnership celebrates innovation and creativity for gamers with exclusive peripherals designed by Yoji Shinkawa.

ASUS ROG announced its new collaboration at CES 2026 with Hideo Kojima-founded Kojima Productions, for a new lineup of KJP peripherals, including a new custom ROG Flow Z13-KJP gaming tablet.

The company says that at the heart of its new collaboration is "Ludens", the belief that humans aren't just thinkers, but players and creators. The new collaboration combines the spirit of the ROG motto with "For Those Who Dare with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS" vision From Sapiens to Ludens.

ASUS says that Ludens are the ones who experiment, mod, create, and challenge what games - and gaming hardware - can be. By uniting cutting-edge ROG hardware with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS visionary storytelling, this partnership is a tribute to that spirit: everything we build, every detail we design, is for gamers everywhere - For Ludens Who Dare.

The Flow Z13-KJP is the result of a collaboration between two brands devoted to the pursuit of incredible experiences for gamers. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' Ludens symbol is a standard bearer to represent "those who play".

Designed by the legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, known for his unique art style, the Flow Z13-KJP was crafted to capture the spirit of this character, down to the angular cutouts on the CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the usage of carbon fiber, and a bold typeface.

Yoji Shinkawa explains: "I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens, and I integrated that into this PC design. Parts and designs are inspired by Ludens and have its essence".

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet features a 13-inch 2.5K 180Hz touchscreen Nebula Display with 500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a new stainless steel and copper vapor chamber, larger intake vents, and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans which provide 70% more airflow for quiet, and efficient cooling.

Inside, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 sports an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which is a big deal, as this isn't a traditional gaming laptop or even a regular gaming tablet.

The ROG Flow Z13 features the new high-performance Strix Halo APU that packs 16C/32T of Zen 5 processing power, 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU (up from 16 CUs on Strix Point), supports up to 128GB of RAM, and an XDNA 2-based NPU that provides up to 50 TOPS of AI workload performance. There's also up to 128GB of high-speed LPDDR5X-8000 memory inside, too.

There's also the new ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset, with ASUS saying that it features the incredible sound signature that gamers expect from ROG's latest headsets, with a "nod" towards the distinct design language.

Another new ROG x Kojima Productions collaboration is the new ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, offering tuned, lightweight ergonomics of ASUS's Keris mice, with a tweaked gold, grey, and white color scheme.

Lastly, there's the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP, a new premium mouse mat with the outline of Ludens that ASUS is "staring boldly into the future".