All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more
Computer Systems

GMKTech EVO-X1 Mini-PC features AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, OCulink connectivity

GMK unveiled its new EVO-X1 Mini-PC which features AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU with Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5 as well as OCulink connectivity.

GMKTech EVO-X1 Mini-PC features AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, OCulink connectivity
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

GMK has shown off its new EVO-X1 Mini-PC which is powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, as well as an OCulink port for external GPUs.

GMKTech EVO-X1 Mini-PC features AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, OCulink connectivity 705
2

The new GMK EVO-X1 Mini-PC is larger than the regular-sized 4x4 NUC-sized Mini-PC, where inside we've got the AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU joined by LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and the OCulink connector. The Strix Point APU has a built-in NPU for AI workloads offering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, while the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M at 2900MHz GPU boost.

The company explained on its website: "GMKtec, together with the continuous winner of the German Red Dot Award, has created the EVO-X1 with dedication, polishing every detail to perfection Creating excellence, exploring and innovating, 'EVO-X1 Evolver Opens up a New Era'. GMKtec EVO-X1 HX370, equipped with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, supports AMD Ryzen™ AI, NPU power up to 50 TOPS, AMD Radeon™ 890M, 16 cores/2900MHZ/RDNA 3.5, LPDDR5X 7500MHz, independent Oculink interface. The new look, stay tuned!".

GMK's new EVO-X1 Mini-PC with its OCulink means you get up to 63Gbps of bandwidth... much better than Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4, which are all limited to just 40Gbps

GMK wrote on its website: "From October 14th to October 18th, the Dubai International Telecommunications and Consumer Electronics Exhibition (GITEX) was held at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates. This exhibition is one of the largest and most successful computer, telecommunications and consumer electronics exhibitions in the Middle East, and one of the three largest IT exhibitions in the world. In this technological carnival, the well-known mini PC brand (GMKtec) is like a warrior holding a sword of science and technology, shining brightly in this feast, shaking the world stage. With practical actions to interpret the "Mini PC leader"".

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1859
$1859$1859$1859
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2024 at 12:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, gmktec.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles