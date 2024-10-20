GMKTech EVO-X1 Mini-PC features AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU, OCulink connectivity

GMK unveiled its new EVO-X1 Mini-PC which features AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 370 'Strix Point' APU with Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5 as well as OCulink connectivity.

The new GMK EVO-X1 Mini-PC is larger than the regular-sized 4x4 NUC-sized Mini-PC, where inside we've got the AMD Ryzen AI HX 370 "Strix Point" APU joined by LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and the OCulink connector. The Strix Point APU has a built-in NPU for AI workloads offering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, while the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M at 2900MHz GPU boost.

The company explained on its website: "GMKtec, together with the continuous winner of the German Red Dot Award, has created the EVO-X1 with dedication, polishing every detail to perfection Creating excellence, exploring and innovating, 'EVO-X1 Evolver Opens up a New Era'. GMKtec EVO-X1 HX370, equipped with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, supports AMD Ryzen™ AI, NPU power up to 50 TOPS, AMD Radeon™ 890M, 16 cores/2900MHZ/RDNA 3.5, LPDDR5X 7500MHz, independent Oculink interface. The new look, stay tuned!".

GMK's new EVO-X1 Mini-PC with its OCulink means you get up to 63Gbps of bandwidth... much better than Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4, which are all limited to just 40Gbps

GMK wrote on its website: "From October 14th to October 18th, the Dubai International Telecommunications and Consumer Electronics Exhibition (GITEX) was held at the Dubai World Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates. This exhibition is one of the largest and most successful computer, telecommunications and consumer electronics exhibitions in the Middle East, and one of the three largest IT exhibitions in the world. In this technological carnival, the well-known mini PC brand (GMKtec) is like a warrior holding a sword of science and technology, shining brightly in this feast, shaking the world stage. With practical actions to interpret the "Mini PC leader"".