ASRock showcases a glorious 520Hz IPS gaming monitor at CES 2025

ASRock unveiled a selection of new gaming monitors at CES 2025, one of which can reach a staggering 520Hz refresh rate across 27-inches.

TL;DR: At CES 2025, ASRock unveiled new gaming monitors, including the PG27FFX2A, a 27-inch IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 1ms response time, and 520Hz refresh rate. It offers high color accuracy and extensive connectivity options. The monitor is priced at $599, with a discount available on Newegg. At CES 2025, ASRock unveiled new gaming monitors, including the PG27FFX2A, a 27-inch IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 1ms response time, and 520Hz refresh rate. It offers high color accuracy and extensive connectivity options. The monitor is priced at $599, with a discount available on Newegg.

CES 2025 has resulted in a wave of new gaming monitor announcements, and ASRock have joined the fray with a selection of impressive offerings.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

ASRock gave me a tour of its suite in at CES 2025, and explained the company is slowly moving deeper into the gaming monitor market. CES 2025 was viewed as an opportunity for ASRock to make a splash, and out of the gate the company has some interesting offerings, such as the PG27FFX2A, a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (FHD), a 1ms GtG response time, and 520Hz refresh rate.

Typically when a monitor is pushing these kind of numbers in terms of refresh rate its a TN panel, which means buyers need to make some pretty severe concessions in the color department. However, ASRock has pushed an IPS panel to the 520Hz refresh rate mark, meaning buyers will not only get a buttery smooth gameplay experience, but also be able to experience those games with high levels of color accuracy.

The PG27FFX2A comes equipped with an extensive I/O, with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Type-B, 1x headphone out, and 2x 2W speakers. Moreover, the PG27FFX2A supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, and comes with an Integrated Wi-Fi antenna that's purpose is to provide a stable Wi-Fi connection in the event that a users PC is located below a desk that potentially hinders connection stability.

6

The PG27FFX2A is currently available to purchase for $599, but is discounted on Newegg at $577.99.

6

6