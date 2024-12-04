All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI announce Shipmas with '12 days of OpenAI' with 12 livestreams, text-to-video Sora unveil

ChatGPT maker OpenAI announces special 'Shipmas' event with 12 days of reveals, livestreams of 'a bunch of new things, big and small'.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: OpenAI announced a 12-day "Shipmas" event starting December 5, featuring new products and demos, including the anticipated text-to-video service "Sora" and a new reasoning model. CEO Sam Altman confirmed the event at a conference. Competitors like Google and Amazon are also entering the text-to-video space.

OpenAI has just announced its new "Shipmas" period, with new features, products, and demos for the next 12 days starting December 5.

The ChatGPT creator is expected to debut its much-anticipated text-to-video service codenamed Sora, as well as a new reasoning model according to sources "familiar with OpenAI's plans" according to The Verge. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the 12 days of "Shipmas" event on-stage at The New York Times' DealBook conference on Wednesday morning, but didn't elaborate.

Leading up to the launch, OpenAI staffers were teasing some of the upcoming releases on X, with one of them posting "What's on your Christmas list?" while another posted "Got back just in time to put up the shipmas tree". Sora boss Bill Peebles responded to a staffer who said that OpenAI is "unbelievably back" to which he replied with a single word: "Correct".

OpenAI needs to clamp down on the text-to-video business ASAP, as there are other companies now in the space, and coming into the space very soon. Google has a generative AI video model out in basic form, with Amazon also poised to have a text-to-video AI service coming soon codenamed Olympus.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

