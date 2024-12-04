OpenAI announce Shipmas with '12 days of OpenAI' with 12 livestreams, text-to-video Sora unveil

OpenAI has just announced its new "Shipmas" period, with new features, products, and demos for the next 12 days starting December 5.
The ChatGPT creator is expected to debut its much-anticipated text-to-video service codenamed Sora, as well as a new reasoning model according to sources "familiar with OpenAI's plans" according to The Verge. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the 12 days of "Shipmas" event on-stage at The New York Times' DealBook conference on Wednesday morning, but didn't elaborate.
Leading up to the launch, OpenAI staffers were teasing some of the upcoming releases on X, with one of them posting "What's on your Christmas list?" while another posted "Got back just in time to put up the shipmas tree". Sora boss Bill Peebles responded to a staffer who said that OpenAI is "unbelievably back" to which he replied with a single word: "Correct".
OpenAI needs to clamp down on the text-to-video business ASAP, as there are other companies now in the space, and coming into the space very soon. Google has a generative AI video model out in basic form, with Amazon also poised to have a text-to-video AI service coming soon codenamed Olympus.