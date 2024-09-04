CEO of OpenAI Japan just said an AI called 'GPT-Next' is coming, it's 100x better than GPT-4

OpenAI Japan teases GPT-Next, OpenAI's new model that is 100x more powerful than GPT-4, while also teasing a more advanced model named Orion for 2025.

CEO of OpenAI Japan just said an AI called 'GPT-Next' is coming, it's 100x better than GPT-4
Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

OpenAI is close to releasing new AI models that will be 100x more powerful than GPT-4, with OpenAI Japan teasing GPT-Next, and it's 100x more powerful than GPT-4 without wasting more computing resources.

The new codenamed "Strawberry" AI model was teased alongside "Orion", with Strawberry ending up as GPT-Next and expected by the end of the year, while Orion will be unleashed in 2025. OpenAI's new GPT-Next aka Strawberry has something researchers call "System 2 thinking".

What is System 2 thinking? This will allow GPT-Next to take the time to deliberate and reason through problems, versus just predicting longer and longer sets of tokens to complete its responses. System 2 thinking has impressive results: scoring over 90% on the MATH benchmark, a collection of advanced mathematical problems, reports Reuters.

Strawberry will also have the ability to generate high-quality synthetic training data, addressing the challenges across AI development: there's not many diverse, high-quality data for training models. OpenAI's achievement here could see a big boost in capabilities of GPT-Next, and gets ready for even more advanced models like Orion.

Tadao Nagasaki from OpenAI Japan unveiled the plans for GPT-Next, promising Orders of Magnitude (OOMs) leap of 100x more computational volume than GPT-4, while using similar computing resources. No additional AI GPU hardware will be required, as there have been optimizations to the AI model, and more from the OpenAI team.

  • GPT-Next is expected to achieve a 100x performance increase without wasting significantly more computing resources.
  • The improvement comes from better architecture and learning efficiency, not just raw computing power.
  • GPT-Next will use a smaller version of "Strawberry", an advanced AI system OpenAI is currently developing.
  • The slide mentions GPT Next 2024, which while unconfirmed, hints that the model may be released by the end of 2024.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags