CEO of OpenAI Japan just said an AI called 'GPT-Next' is coming, it's 100x better than GPT-4

OpenAI Japan teases GPT-Next, OpenAI's new model that is 100x more powerful than GPT-4, while also teasing a more advanced model named Orion for 2025.

OpenAI is close to releasing new AI models that will be 100x more powerful than GPT-4, with OpenAI Japan teasing GPT-Next, and it's 100x more powerful than GPT-4 without wasting more computing resources.

The new codenamed "Strawberry" AI model was teased alongside "Orion", with Strawberry ending up as GPT-Next and expected by the end of the year, while Orion will be unleashed in 2025. OpenAI's new GPT-Next aka Strawberry has something researchers call "System 2 thinking".

What is System 2 thinking? This will allow GPT-Next to take the time to deliberate and reason through problems, versus just predicting longer and longer sets of tokens to complete its responses. System 2 thinking has impressive results: scoring over 90% on the MATH benchmark, a collection of advanced mathematical problems, reports Reuters.

Strawberry will also have the ability to generate high-quality synthetic training data, addressing the challenges across AI development: there's not many diverse, high-quality data for training models. OpenAI's achievement here could see a big boost in capabilities of GPT-Next, and gets ready for even more advanced models like Orion.

Tadao Nagasaki from OpenAI Japan unveiled the plans for GPT-Next, promising Orders of Magnitude (OOMs) leap of 100x more computational volume than GPT-4, while using similar computing resources. No additional AI GPU hardware will be required, as there have been optimizations to the AI model, and more from the OpenAI team.