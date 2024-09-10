OpenAI could skyrocket ChatGPT subscription to $2000 per month for next-gen Strawberry AI model

OpenAI is reportedly considering increasing the price of its subscription-based services, at up to $2000 per month for its next-gen AI model 'Strawberry'.

OpenAI is reportedly considering heavily increasing the cost of its subscription-based services for its AI chatbots, with the current $20 monthly fee for its ChatGPT Plus service possibly seeing a new ceiling of $2000 per month for its next-gen AI model Strawberry.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report by The Information, we could see OpenAI charging as much as $2000 per month for its AI chatbots, especially if we see some radical upgrades out of Strawberry, its latest AI model. Its new Strawberry model has been referred to as "GPT-Next" and should roll out before the end of 2024, according to the latest reports (more on that below).

Strawberry will reportedly have "System 2 thinking" which will allow GPT-Next to take the time to deliberate and reason through problems, versus just predicting longer and longer sets of tokens to complete its responses. System 2 thinking has impressive results: scoring over 90% on the MATH benchmark, a collection of advanced mathematical problems.

Strawberry will also have the ability to generate high-quality synthetic training data, addressing the challenges across AI development: there's not many diverse, high-quality data for training models. OpenAI's achievement here could see a big boost in capabilities of GPT-Next, and gets ready for even more advanced models like Orion.

Tadao Nagasaki from OpenAI Japan unveiled the plans for GPT-Next, promising Orders of Magnitude (OOMs) leap of 100x more computational volume than GPT-4, while using similar computing resources. No additional AI GPU hardware will be required, as there have been optimizations to the AI model, and more from the OpenAI team.