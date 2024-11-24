All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Internet & Websites

ChatGPT maker OpenAI rumored web browser could kick Google's ass as it struggles with Chrome

OpenAI is considering entering the web browser market, would compete directly against Google just as the company could lose its grip on Chrome.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI rumored web browser could kick Google's ass as it struggles with Chrome
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: OpenAI is considering developing a web browser to compete with Google's Chrome, integrating its AI chatbot and search features. The company is engaging with developers and exploring partnerships, including with Samsung, to challenge Google's market dominance. Meanwhile, Google is enhancing its products with AI technologies amid increasing competition and regulatory pressures.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is reportedly considering developing a web browser that would compete directly against Google and its popular Chrome browser, combining its AI chatbot and "separately discussed or struck deals to power search features".

ChatGPT maker OpenAI rumored web browser could kick Google's ass as it struggles with Chrome 102
2

In a new report from The Information picked up by Reuters, we're learning that OpenAI has spoken about the search product with website and app developers including Conde Nest, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline according to people who have seen the prototypes or designs of the products.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is going in a different direction with the company, establishing itself firmly into the search engine market to defy Google's dominance with the likes of SearchGPT. We all know that Google is the undisputed leader of the search industry, as it's in our everyday speaking terms that we say "I'll Google it" without a second thought, so OpenAI would have an uphill battle (that is worth fighting for).

Google is being hit from multiple sides right now, with regulatory authorities including the US Department of Justice pushing for Google to sell off its Chrome to shake its dominance of the market. If this happens, and OpenAI has an AI-powered web browser at the ready... the industry could see some tectonic shifts in the months and years to come.

Google hasn't been sitting quietly, as it has been using generative AI technologies like chatbots, Gemini, and more into its products, only as it is facing stiffer competition in the market.

Furthermore, The Information added that OpenAI is reportedly considering partnering with Samsung to integrate its AI features inside of Samsung-made devices. Samsung is tight with Google, as its fleet of smartphones uses the Android operating system, so a relationship forming with OpenAI... things are about to change, big time.

Photo of the HP Chromebook 14 inch Laptop
Best Deals: HP Chromebook 14 inch Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2024 at 6:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles