ChatGPT maker OpenAI rumored web browser could kick Google's ass as it struggles with Chrome

OpenAI is considering entering the web browser market, would compete directly against Google just as the company could lose its grip on Chrome.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is reportedly considering developing a web browser that would compete directly against Google and its popular Chrome browser, combining its AI chatbot and "separately discussed or struck deals to power search features".

In a new report from The Information picked up by Reuters, we're learning that OpenAI has spoken about the search product with website and app developers including Conde Nest, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline according to people who have seen the prototypes or designs of the products.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is going in a different direction with the company, establishing itself firmly into the search engine market to defy Google's dominance with the likes of SearchGPT. We all know that Google is the undisputed leader of the search industry, as it's in our everyday speaking terms that we say "I'll Google it" without a second thought, so OpenAI would have an uphill battle (that is worth fighting for).

Google is being hit from multiple sides right now, with regulatory authorities including the US Department of Justice pushing for Google to sell off its Chrome to shake its dominance of the market. If this happens, and OpenAI has an AI-powered web browser at the ready... the industry could see some tectonic shifts in the months and years to come.

Google hasn't been sitting quietly, as it has been using generative AI technologies like chatbots, Gemini, and more into its products, only as it is facing stiffer competition in the market.

Furthermore, The Information added that OpenAI is reportedly considering partnering with Samsung to integrate its AI features inside of Samsung-made devices. Samsung is tight with Google, as its fleet of smartphones uses the Android operating system, so a relationship forming with OpenAI... things are about to change, big time.