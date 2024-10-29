All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI to build its first AI chip with Broadcom and TSMC, scaling back its foundry ambitions

OpenAI is working with Broadcom and TSMC to build its first in-house chip designed to support its AI systems, with AMD and NVIDIA chips joining the fray.

OpenAI to build its first AI chip with Broadcom and TSMC, scaling back its foundry ambitions
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: OpenAI is collaborating with Broadcom and TSMC to develop its first in-house chip for AI systems, shifting from plans to build its own chip fabrication plants due to cost and time constraints. The company is adopting a strategy of using industry partnerships and a mix of internal and external approaches to secure chip supply and manage costs, similar to larger tech companies.* Generated from the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

OpenAI is working with Broadcom and TSMC on building its first in-house chip designed to support its extensive AI systems.

2

The news is coming directly from Reuters, which is reporting from its sources who "requested anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss private matters" (but I guess, did so with one of the largest publications in the world). OpenAI did consider building everything in-house, with CEO Sam Altman having ambitious plans to have a global network of dedicated chip fabrication plants, but that is now not happening.

Reuters reports that OpenAI "dropped the ambitious foundry plans for now due to the costs and time needed to build a network, and plans instead to focus on in-house chip design efforts".

OpenAI's new strategy seems to be using industry partnerships, with a mix of internal and external approaches to secure chip supply, and manage costs like larger companies in Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft. OpenAI is one of the biggest buyers of chips, so its decision to diversify its chipmakers, while still continuing to work on its in-house customized chips, could have "broader tech sector implications" adds Reuters.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, economictimes.indiatimes.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

