OpenAI's first self-developed AI chip will be made by TSMC on its brand new A16 process node

OpenAI is rumored to have its first in-house AI chip made by TSMC on its new angstrom process (A16) production lines, according to the latest rumors.

UDN is reporting that OpenAI's first self-developed AI chip will be made by TSMC on its A16 process node, with its new AI chips said to power OpenAI's text-to-video service: Sora. OpenAI's new Sora text-to-video service will be a "major selling point" of Apple's AI in the future, reports UDN.

The big boost of OpenAI's new in-house AI chip will "boost" Apple's efforts to attack the AI market, and to stimulate the development of related networking and high-speed transmission industries. The legal person who spoke with UDN said that Sora has stimulated a surge in demand for data transmission speeds, and that silicon photonics and high-speed optical modules can increase those data transmission speeds.

Apple is a major partner of OpenAI, integrating ChatGPT into its upcoming Apple Intelligence, with Apple reportedly joining the new financing round for OpenAI, so the better OpenAI does, Apple can enjoy the fruits of that labor.

A next-generation AI chip for its text-to-video Sora service? That's going to help Apple big time, but text-to-video is very data heavy, so these improvements will need to be done in order for Sora to scale to the lofty heights I'm sure it will in the months ahead.