Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will need a GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS ray tracing

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC requirements have been announced and it's one of the most demanding PC games ever, even without ray-tracing.

Bethesda and Machine Games have released the PC hardware specs and requirements for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is set to launch on December 9. If you plan on picking this up or jumping in via PC Game Pass, fair warning: you'll need a pretty powerful PC to don the iconic fedora of one of cinema's greatest heroes.

On PC, the game will feature a 'Full Ray Tracing Mode' (which looks to be arriving in a post-launch update), ala Alan Wake II, Black Myth: Wukonh, Cyberpunk 2077, and NVIDIA's own Portal with RTX. According to the PC specs for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation enabled to enjoy the game's 'Full Ray Tracing' or path tracing mode at 4K 60 FPS.

But what about no ray tracing? You're still looking at a game that will be very demanding. The recommended GPU for 1440p 60 FPS without RT is a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or a Radeon RX 7700 XT. To play the game at 1080p with 'Low' settings, you'll need a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER.

It's pretty hefty, but it's not hard to see why - the game's latest 'Launch Trailer' visuals look fantastic. We can only imagine what the 'Full Ray Tracing' version looks like. Path tracing is so hardware intensive because it utilizes ray tracing for all lighting effects you see on screen, from shadows to reflections to global illumination. The minimum GPU requirement for 1080p ray tracing, with DLSS 3, in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Here's a breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PC requirements.

PC Requirements Minimum Recommended Ultra Performance 1080p 60 FPS 1440p 60 FPS 4K 60 FPS Graphics Preset Low, Native High, Native Ultra, Native GPU GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB GeForce RTX 4080 16GB _ Radeon RX 6600 8GB Radeon RX 7700XT 12GB Radeon RX 7900XT 20GB _ Intel Arc A580 _ _ CPU Intel Core i7-10700K Intel Core i7-12700K Intel Core i7-13900K _ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 7 7900X System Memory 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB Storage 120 GB (SSD Required) 120 GB (SSD Required) 120 GB (SSD Required) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Here's a breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's 'Full Ray Tracing' PC requirements.

PC Requirements Minimum (Full Ray Tracing) Recommended (Full Ray Tracing) Ultra (Full Ray Tracing) Performance 1080p 60FPS 1440 60FPS 4K 60 FPS Graphics Preset/Native or DLSS Low, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Quality' High, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Balanced' Ultra, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Performance' GPU GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 24GB CPU Intel Core i7-10700K Intel Core i7-12700K Intel Core i7-13900K _ AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 7 7900X System Memory 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB Storage 120 GB (SSD Required) 120 GB (SSD Required) 120 GB (SSD Required) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Yeah, it looks like we need the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. We wouldn't be surprised if this game's 'Full Ray Tracing' mode debuts at CES 2025 as part of NVIDIA's big GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' unveiling.