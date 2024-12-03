All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will need a GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS ray tracing

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC requirements have been announced and it's one of the most demanding PC games ever, even without ray-tracing.

Senior Editor
Published
5 minutes read time
TL;DR: Bethesda and Machine Games have announced the PC requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, launching December 9. The game demands high-end hardware, especially for its 'Full Ray Tracing Mode.' A GeForce RTX 4090 is needed for 4K 60 FPS with ray tracing, while lower settings also require powerful GPUs.

Bethesda and Machine Games have released the PC hardware specs and requirements for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is set to launch on December 9. If you plan on picking this up or jumping in via PC Game Pass, fair warning: you'll need a pretty powerful PC to don the iconic fedora of one of cinema's greatest heroes.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will need a GeForce RTX 4090 for 4K 60FPS ray tracing 2
2

On PC, the game will feature a 'Full Ray Tracing Mode' (which looks to be arriving in a post-launch update), ala Alan Wake II, Black Myth: Wukonh, Cyberpunk 2077, and NVIDIA's own Portal with RTX. According to the PC specs for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you'll need a GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation enabled to enjoy the game's 'Full Ray Tracing' or path tracing mode at 4K 60 FPS.

But what about no ray tracing? You're still looking at a game that will be very demanding. The recommended GPU for 1440p 60 FPS without RT is a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or a Radeon RX 7700 XT. To play the game at 1080p with 'Low' settings, you'll need a GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER.

It's pretty hefty, but it's not hard to see why - the game's latest 'Launch Trailer' visuals look fantastic. We can only imagine what the 'Full Ray Tracing' version looks like. Path tracing is so hardware intensive because it utilizes ray tracing for all lighting effects you see on screen, from shadows to reflections to global illumination. The minimum GPU requirement for 1080p ray tracing, with DLSS 3, in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Here's a breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PC requirements.

PC RequirementsMinimumRecommendedUltra
Performance1080p 60 FPS1440p 60 FPS4K 60 FPS
Graphics PresetLow, NativeHigh, NativeUltra, Native
GPUGeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GBGeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GBGeForce RTX 4080 16GB
_Radeon RX 6600 8GBRadeon RX 7700XT 12GBRadeon RX 7900XT 20GB
_Intel Arc A580__
CPUIntel Core i7-10700KIntel Core i7-12700KIntel Core i7-13900K
_AMD Ryzen 5 3600AMD Ryzen 7 7700AMD Ryzen 7 7900X
System Memory16 GB32 GB32 GB
Storage120 GB (SSD Required)120 GB (SSD Required)120 GB (SSD Required)
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit

Here's a breakdown of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's 'Full Ray Tracing' PC requirements.

PC RequirementsMinimum (Full Ray Tracing)Recommended (Full Ray Tracing)Ultra (Full Ray Tracing)
Performance1080p 60FPS1440 60FPS4K 60 FPS
Graphics Preset/Native or DLSSLow, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Quality'High, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Balanced'Ultra, DLSS 3 Frame Generation 'Performance'
GPUGeForce RTX 4070 12GBGeForce RTX 4080 16GBGeForce RTX 4090 24GB
CPUIntel Core i7-10700KIntel Core i7-12700KIntel Core i7-13900K
_AMD Ryzen 5 3600AMD Ryzen 7 7700AMD Ryzen 7 7900X
System Memory16 GB32 GB32 GB
Storage120 GB (SSD Required)120 GB (SSD Required)120 GB (SSD Required)
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit

Yeah, it looks like we need the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090. We wouldn't be surprised if this game's 'Full Ray Tracing' mode debuts at CES 2025 as part of NVIDIA's big GeForce RTX 50 Series 'Blackwell' unveiling.

NEWS SOURCE:bethesda.net

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

