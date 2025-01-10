Indiana Jones on a 5K display - GeForce RTX 5090, Path Tracing, and DLSS 4

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle running in 5K on the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series of GPUs from NVIDIA with Ray Reconstruction and DLSS 4.

At CES 2025, NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 50 Series of graphics cards, led by the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090. Alongside the next-generation GPUs, the company also announced the arrival of DLSS 4 and the brand-new DLSS Multi Frame Generation technology that takes advantage of the RTX 50 Series' advanced AI hardware and design.

Building on DLSS 3 Frame Generation, it can render two additional frames on top of the original one, boosting performance to new heights - especially in visually intensive games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game was developed by Machine Games and built on a custom version of id Software's idTech engine, which supports full Path Tracing.

Even on the highest-end hardware, like the GeForce RTX 4090 or upcoming GeForce RTX 5090, Path Tracing is so hardware-intensive that it's only made playable thanks to tech like DLSS. With the arrival of DLSS 4, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks incredible - running on the GeForce RTX 50 series in 5K at 200 FPS.

During NVIDIA's Editor's Day, we saw the game, with the latest DLSS 4 update that also adds DLSS Ray Reconstruction support, running on the new Acer Predator XB323QX display. This is an incredibly sharp 31.5-inch 5K IPS display with a 5120 x 2880 pixel resolution.

With DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation and the upgraded Ray Tracing detail thanks to Ray Reconstruction, the game looks and runs significantly faster on the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090. The 5K display's maximum refresh rate is no problem, and the level of detail in the game's stunning college section was mind-blowing.

In addition to being an excellent game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to become a visual benchmark for years to come. It doesn't stop at Ray Reconstruction, as the game will also support the brand-new RTX Hair technology that is part of NVIDIA's Neural Rendering for the GeForce RTX 50 Series' advanced AI hardware and new Tensor Cores.

Keeping it in the Bethesda family at CES 2025, we learned that the highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages from id Software will launch this year with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support and will feature a Path Tracing mode like Indy. With id's incredible track record of delivering games with cutting-edge visuals and silky smooth performance and optimization on PC, there's every chance this will be one of those games that will help sell GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.