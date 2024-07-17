Gaming monitor prices slashed for Amazon Prime Day, discounts of up to 48%

Amazon Prime Day is a short period of time to snag some deals on new PC hardware for your gaming setup, and there isn't anything like a monitor upgrade.

Amazon Prime Day is happening between July 16 and July 17 and during that time, a large selection of products on the online retailer are heavily discounted.

During the aforementioned dates, Amazon has slashed prices across a variety of PC hardware, with discounts on gaming monitors, SSDs, gaming laptops, and CPUs. If you are more dedicated to a specific brand, Corsair has slashed prices across a variety of its products, such as its cases, CPU coolers, memory, peripherals, and more.

As for gaming monitors specifically, below, you will find a list of some of the most heavily discounted gaming monitors currently available on Amazon. The offerings cover several big-name brands, such as Samsung, LG, and Acer.

Best Prime Day Deals For Gaming Monitors

SAMSUNG 32" UJ59 Series 4K UHD (3840x2160) Computer Monitor, HDMI, Display Port, Eye Saver/Flicker Free Mode - List Price: $339.99 - 32% off - now $229.99

LG UltraGear QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor 27GL83A-B - IPS 1ms (GtG), with HDR 10 Compatibility, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync, 144Hz - List Price: $299.99 - 37% off - now $189.99

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Dual QHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400 - List Price: $1,599.99 - 39% off - now $979.99

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey G55C Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, 165Hz - List Price: $329.99 - 33% off - now $219.99

Acer Nitro 34" UWQHD 3440 x 1440 1000R Curved PC Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium | Up to 180Hz Refresh - List Price: $319.99 - 28% off - now $229.99

Acer Nitro KG241Y Sbiip 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Gaming Monitor | AMD FreeSync Premium Technology | 165Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms (VRB) - List Price: $172.99 - 48% off - now $89.99