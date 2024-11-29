All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 rumor - console to launch in March 2025, big reveal in January

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 release date and announcement rumors are pointing to a big January 2025 reveal and a March 2025 launch.

TL;DR: Rumors suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 may be revealed in January 2025, with a global launch in March 2025, earlier than expected. While the source has been reliable before, official details remain scarce. Nintendo has confirmed a next-gen console reveal by the end of March 2025, which aligns with these rumors.

For years, Nintendo fans and gamers have been asking themselves (and others): When will the Nintendo Switch 2 get its big reveal, and when will it launch? The latest rumor from a credible source on the Weibo forum points to an announcement that could be right around the corner - with a release to follow soon after.

Nintendo Switch 2 rumor - console to launch in March 2025, big reveal in January 1
2

Although the source has accurately leaked or confirmed the contents of multiple Nintendo Direct streams in the past, at this point, anything related to the Nintendo Switch 2 release should be taken with a big ol' grain of salt. That said, we'd love for this one to be true.

And that's because the source of the rumor claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 will get its big reveal sometime in January 2025, with a global launch or release sometime in March 2025. This would put the Nintendo Switch 2's release much sooner than many expect, with analysts and insiders currently pegging a second-half-of-2025 release for the long-awaited console.

It's worth remembering that outside of Nintendo confirming the existence of a follow-up console to the Nintendo Switch, there hasn't been any official information on the console release. In fact, the secrecy is such that we're seeing regular rumors like this pop up frequently - which you can check out below.

The good news is that January 2025 fits nicely with Nintendo's previous statements confirming that it would reveal its next-gen console within the fiscal year ending in March 2025. So even if this specific rumor doesn't pan out, it won't be long before the Switch 2 gets its first big showing.

NEWS SOURCE:screenrant.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

