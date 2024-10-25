Nintendo Switch 2 announcement hinted at by developer in new game trailer

The Nintendo Switch successor has been teased by a game developer, fueling the already spreading rumors that Nintendo will make an announcement in October.

Rumors were circulating that Nintendo was planning on finally unveiling its successor to the Nintendo Switch, with speculation pegging the month of October as the time and place for the announcement.

However, the month of October is almost over, and unless Nintendo is planning on a surprise event, these rumors, and much like the ones before them, will be just that - rumors. Officially speaking, Nintendo said it will continue with the current Switch until the end of this financial, which is March next year. Those official statements from Nintendo haven't stopped fans from speculating and scouring the internet for any signs of a potential announcement.

The latest tidbit of information comes in the form of a seemingly unusual Nintendo logo that was hinted at by Playtonic, the team behind the upcoming Yooka-Replaylee remaster. Within Playtonic's announcement trailer for the upcoming remake, the supported titles list "Nintendo" instead of Nintendo Switch. Typically, within the supported titles of a game, Nintendo Switch is listed, but for some reason, it's just "Nintendo". While this may initially sound like a small detail, a pair of animated eyes stops right above the lettering, drawing attention to that part of the frame.

Additionally, Playtonic is teasing the logo on X, writing, "As well as PC, Yooka-Replaylee WILL be on PS5, Xbox Series and... Nintendo."

It's clear that Platonic is alluding to something mysterious about Nintendo, and it's doubtful that Nintendo gave the developer the all-clear on teasing its unannounced console. As for when Nintendo will announce the Switch successor, no one knows. If I were to guess, I'd say around March next year, per the company's plan to close out this financial year with the current Nintendo Switch.