Nintendo confirms when it will announce the Switch successor

Nintendo has outlined in its recent earnings report when it will be unveiling the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and how the Nintendo Account will be a big part of the next-generation console.
Nintendo recently published its second-quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, and within that financial report, the company briefly touched on the successor to the immensely popular Nintendo Switch. Nintendo writes that it will be making the announcement for its next-generation console "during this fiscal year," which runs until April 2025. This technically isn't a new piece of information, as the company previously stated that it would be finishing off this financial year with the current Nintendo Switch.
However, what wasn't known was Nintendo's emphasis on the Nintendo Account and how that will be a big part of the next-generation console. The company writes in its financial report that it believes the Nintendo Account is "important for Nintendo's future" and that it will "carry over the good relationship that we have built with the over 100 million annual playing users on Nintendo Switch to its successor." This statement confirms that Nintendo Switch Online will be a service linked directly to a user's Nintendo Account and will be available on the Nintendo Switch successor.
