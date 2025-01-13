Switch 2 reveal coming this week, reports indicate

Reports say that Nintendo will reveal its next-gen Switch 2 handheld console hybrid successor sometime this week, and the news has been corroborated.

TL;DR: Nintendo is expected to reveal the Switch 2 this week, according to sources like VGC and insider Nate the Hate. The reveal, possibly on January 16, may focus on hardware rather than software, showcasing features like upscaled 4K gaming. Nintendo has confirmed a reveal before March 31, 2025. Nintendo is expected to reveal the Switch 2 this week, according to sources like VGC and insider Nate the Hate. The reveal, possibly on January 16, may focus on hardware rather than software, showcasing features like upscaled 4K gaming. Nintendo has confirmed a reveal before March 31, 2025.

Nintendo will reveal the Switch 2 sometime this week, sources tell games publication VGC and insider Nate the Hate.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The rumor mill continues to spin as Nintendo's new Switch 2 console looms on the horizon. While Nintendo has yet to announce a firm reveal date for the Switch successor, new info says the system will be formally unveiled in a video showcase later this week.

"I have been told that the Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16," YouTuber and trusted insider Nate the Hate said in a recent video. The reports, including the timing of the Switch 2 reveal, have since been corroborated by Video Game Chronicle's Andy Robinson.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could also be entirely hardware-focused and not feature much emphasis on software. This could give Nintendo an opportunity to showcase the new system's capabilities, including any new novelties or gimmicks, as well as other premium-oriented features like upscaled 4K gaming.

The YouTuber discusses what he's heard about the showcase:

"It's just a few days from now, from when this episode will go live. And I have heard some details about what will be in the reveal. I consider these details incomplete because it just doesn't make any sense to me. But maybe it'll make more sense after the reveal. "What I've heard is that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any real presence of games. There could be games shown running on the screen but software is not going to be a focus. "If this trailer is absent of almost any games maybe don't be too surprised about it."

Nintendo has yet to announce any reveal plans for the Switch 2, and the company has only confirmed that it will reveal the Switch 2 before its FY25 period ends on March 31, 2025.

In other news, Nintendo has officially commented on the recent Switch 2 leaks and renders, saying that the content is not based on official hardware.