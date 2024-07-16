CD Projekt Red unveils the 'most advanced' game being developed at the studio

The associate game director of CD Projekt Red has revealed in an interview the studio's 'most advanced' game currently in development.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

CD Projekt Red is working on a selection of new titles for gamers, but what does the renowned developer consider as its "most advanced" project.

CD Projekt Red unveils the 'most advanced' game being developed at the studio 651
Open Gallery 2

For those that didn't know, CD Projekt is currently working on four new titles, all of which are named after stars. Firstly, there is Canis Majoris, a remake of The Witcher that is currently being developed at Polish studio Fool's Theory. Next is Orion, which is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 that is being helmed by developers at the Boston studio. Next is Sirius, a Witcher spin-off game that is being developed at Molasses Flood in Boston.

Lastly, Polaris is a completely new Witcher game that is being helmed by the main CD Projekt studio in Warsaw, Poland. In a recent interview with Flow Games, associate game director Pawel Sasko said most of the titles are currently in their "early stages" and the new Witcher saga, which is slated to enter production sometime this year, is "the most advanced of all of those".

An indicator of Sasko's comments ringing true is CD Projekt Red's recent earnings report, which revealed Polaris having more employees working on it than any other project being developed under the CD Projekt banner.

As for when we will see something from the new Witcher game, I wouldn't expect to see anything for at least a couple of years, as CD Projekt Red learned its lesson from the unveiling/release of Cyberpunk 2077. The dystiopian RPG was originally unveiled in 2012 and then prematurely released in 2020 to the massive disappointment of fans complaining about performance problems. CD Projekt won't be making that mistake twice.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2024 at 12:30 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags