Science, Space, & Robotics

China unveils high-speed quadruped robot capable of chasing people down

Chinese robotics company Deep Robotics has debuted a new quadruped robot designed to traverse rugged terrain at high speeds and in style.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Deep Robotics showcased its new quadruped robot, Lynx, and its impressive traversal capabilities. Lynx demonstrated its competent ability to navigate rough terrain using all-terrain wheels.

The world of robotics is certainly heating up with the recent showcase of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot and now Chinese company Deep Robotics' unveiling of its quadruped Lynx.

The company released a video on its YouTube channel showcasing the capabilities of the Lynx, such as its ability to navigate uphill and downhill terrain that is rough, rocky, and unstable. Lynx uses all-terrain wheels for hands and feet, and it appears the design has been inspired by off-road quad bikes but combined with traditional robotics. The video showcases the Lynx conquering uphill and downhill slopes at 50-degree inclines in a woodland setting while also being able to climb up a rock that measures 80cm from the ground.

Deep Robotics is an already established robotics manufacturer with the company's flagship products, the X20 and X30 models, already being adopted across various sectors such as security, exploration, and public rescue operations. Notably, X20 models were used to perform inspections on earthquake-stricken regions in 2023. The robots are capable of carrying out independent searches by themselves or also coordinated searches over an area, making them useful for gathering information on a location.

2

"Teams working on emergency searches or for site exploration commonly face challenges such as insufficient site data and risks to their personal safety. That's where these robots can provide valuable assistance. The robots share the simplest and most useful information, which can reduce bandwidth communication costs while improving functionality, leading to better outcomes," said Wei Tang, head of algorithm engineering at Deep Robotics

The robot is both impressive and intimidating, as there are scenarios such as a group of these robots rescuing stranded and injured people, but then there is also the possible military application -- and unfortunately, weapons can be unmade and they are always used.

NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

