Gaming

Alex Jones confirms satirical website 'The Onion' has bought InfoWars out from under him

The satirical website 'The Onion' has announced it has acquired the assets of Alex Jones' InfoWars website with the support of Sandy Hook victims.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Onion has purchased the conspiracy theory website InfoWars, previously run by Alex Jones, following Jones' bankruptcy due to a $1 billion lawsuit over Sandy Hook misinformation. The Onion aims to transform InfoWars into a humorous site, replacing its disinformation with satire.

The satirical news outlet The Onion has officially announced it's purchased the conspiracy theory website InfoWars, now formerly run by Alex Jones.

Jones confirmed the news via a video posted to X where he said his lawyers informed him that he's being shut down "even without a court order," and "the Connecticut democrats with The Onion newspaper bought us". The Onion made its own announcement, with the satirical news outlet sharing a press release stating it acquired InfoWars' assets with the support of the families in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, who filed lawsuits against Alex Jones for spreading misinformation about the tragic event that took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The lawsuits resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than a $1 billion in damages, causing the media mogul to declare bankruptcy. The Onion acquired InfoWars at a bankruptcy auction, and wrote in its press release that its goal with the acquisition is to "end InfoWars' relentless barrage of disinformation for the sake of selling supplements and replace it with The Onion's relentless barrage of humor for good".

The Onion didn't reveal how much it paid for InfoWars, but did say that it plans to turn the conspiracy website into a "a very funny, very stupid website" with the assistance of "hall of famers" from The Onion and Clickhole.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com
Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

