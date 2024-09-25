FBI scares Chinese government-linked botnet operators into burning down their own network

China-backed botnet operators decided to 'burn down' their network after they engaged in a brief tug-of-war with the FBI and the National Security Agency.

FBI scares Chinese government-linked botnet operators into burning down their own network
Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

The Federal Beureua of Investigations (FBI) has said that it's pursuit of a China-based botnet resulted in Chinese operators of the botnet "burning down" their network once they figured out the FBI was on to them.

FBI scares Chinese government-linked botnet operators into burning down their own network 561561651
2

The botnet consisted of 260,000 various internet-connected devices that were used to gather intelligence on critical US infrastructure, government operations, academics, and more. Notably, the botnet was operated by the "Integrity Technology Group," who FBI director Christopher Wray said is linked to the People's Republic of China.

More than half of the total devices within the botnet were located in the United States, and following its discovery, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the FBI were called in to intervene. Wray said it was "all hands on deck" and after gaining court authorization, US officials took control of the botnet servers, which prompted a response by the People's Republic of China-linked group.

The operators decided to launch a DDoS attack on the FBI to disrupt their control over the botnet, but it wasn't successful. The botnet operators then attempted to switch to a backup system to presumably circumvent the FBI's control over the botnet, but the FBI prevented the switch from happening. After those attempts, the Flax Typhoon operators gave up, with Wray saying they "essentially burned down their new infrastructure and abandoned their botnet."

"We think the bad guys finally realized it was the FBI and our partners that they were up against, and with that realization, they essentially burned down their new infrastructure and abandoned their botnet," said Wray

Buy at Amazon

Norton 360 Premium 2024, Antivirus software for 10 Devices with Auto

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
---
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/25/2024 at 12:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:media.defense.gov, microsoft.com, theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags