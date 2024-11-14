All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Storage

Phison unveils a world's first PCIe Gen 5 SSD designed to disrupt the data deluge

Phison Electronics, a world leader in NAND Flash technologies, has unveiled the world's first SSD designed to addre3ss the data deluge straining data cente.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Phison has announced the Pascari D205V, the world's first PCIe Gen5 128TB data center class SSD. Designed to address data center strain from increased data usage, it features Phison's X2 controller and 3D QLC technology, offering 14,600 MB/s sequential read.

Phison has announced its latest addition to its Pascari D-Series data SSDs, and it's set to be showcased at SC24 in Atlanta, Georgia, between November 17 and 22.

The newest SSD offering from Phison is the Pascari D205V drive, which the company claims is the world's first PCIe Gen5 128TB data center class SSD. Preorders for the new are currently available, and according to Phison's press release the new drive has been specifically designed to mitigate the data deluge that is pouring onto data centers around the world.

The company explains that data centers are currently under strain from ramping data usage, and the Pascari D205V drive is designed to alleviate some of that strain by providing a solution that maximizes investment from data center owners. As for what's inside of the new SSD, Phison explains the Pascari D205V drive combines Phison's X2 controller and the latest 3D QLC technology, making the SSD capable of pu8shing 14,600 MB/s sequential read and 3,000K IOPS random read performance.

Moreover, the Pascari D205V drive read speeds exceed Gen4 drives by double, along with the total capacity (61.44TB versus 128TB).

"With the acceleration in AI training and data-intensive workloads there has been a tangible shift to a future-forward focus on storage as a critical component in capturing necessary volume to support data quality and integrity. With today's launch, each drive maximizes capacity while reducing power, space and cooling constraints to minimize bottlenecks for transformative use cases. Customers can essentially push past previous infrastructure barriers to continue to scale as the market demands," said Michael Wu, General Manager and President, Phison US

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com
Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

