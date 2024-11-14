Phison unveils a world's first PCIe Gen 5 SSD designed to disrupt the data deluge

Phison has announced its latest addition to its Pascari D-Series data SSDs, and it's set to be showcased at SC24 in Atlanta, Georgia, between November 17 and 22.
The newest SSD offering from Phison is the Pascari D205V drive, which the company claims is the world's first PCIe Gen5 128TB data center class SSD. Preorders for the new are currently available, and according to Phison's press release the new drive has been specifically designed to mitigate the data deluge that is pouring onto data centers around the world.
The company explains that data centers are currently under strain from ramping data usage, and the Pascari D205V drive is designed to alleviate some of that strain by providing a solution that maximizes investment from data center owners. As for what's inside of the new SSD, Phison explains the Pascari D205V drive combines Phison's X2 controller and the latest 3D QLC technology, making the SSD capable of pu8shing 14,600 MB/s sequential read and 3,000K IOPS random read performance.
Moreover, the Pascari D205V drive read speeds exceed Gen4 drives by double, along with the total capacity (61.44TB versus 128TB).
"With the acceleration in AI training and data-intensive workloads there has been a tangible shift to a future-forward focus on storage as a critical component in capturing necessary volume to support data quality and integrity. With today's launch, each drive maximizes capacity while reducing power, space and cooling constraints to minimize bottlenecks for transformative use cases. Customers can essentially push past previous infrastructure barriers to continue to scale as the market demands," said Michael Wu, General Manager and President, Phison US