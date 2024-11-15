All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX moves Starship to launchpad ahead of 6th flight test, showing a banana for scale

SpaceX is preparing for its 6th launch of the world's largest and most powerful rocket Starship by rolling out the new rocket to launch pad.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: SpaceX is preparing for the 6th launch of its Starship rocket, aiming to catch the Super Heavy booster on the launch pad while the Ship section targets a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean. The company shared images of the rocket's "Ship" section being rolled out, featuring a humorous banana-for-scale reference to highlight the rocket's massive size.

SpaceX is currently preparing for the 6th launch of the world's most powerful and largest rocket, Starship, where the company will once again attempt to catch the monstrous rocket on the launch pad.

SpaceX has taken to its official X account to share images of the "Ship" section of the rocket being rolled out to the launch pad in preparation for the coming launch. The images reveal an engineering joke next to the "S31" moniker, an indicator of the ship version. The engineering joke is a banana holding a smaller banana for scale, which is likely a reference to engineers using a banana for scale when building something extremely large, such as Starship.

Let's use that banana for scale. Starship fully stacked measures an astonishing 400 feet tall, and the average banana measures anywhere between 6 and 9 inches in height. Starship's 400-foot height in inches is 4,800 inches, and if you divide that by the average length of a banana, let's use 7 inches, it would mean Starship is 685 bananas tall.

SpaceX moves Starship to launchpad ahead of 6th flight test, showing a banana for scale 651165
2

As for the 6th flight of Starship, SpaceX plans on catching Super Heavy on the launch pad as the company achieved in its previous flight, while the Ship portion of the rocket will target a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

