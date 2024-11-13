All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Apple could launch second-generation Vision Pro with M5 chip later than expected

Apple's second-generation Vision Pro spatial computing headset, which is expected to use the upcoming M5 chip, is rumored to be delayed until 2026.

TL;DR: Apple is rumored to be developing a cheaper second-generation Vision Pro headset, potentially releasing between fall 2025 and spring 2026, featuring the new M5 chip. The design may reuse parts from the first-generation model, with limited physical changes.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a cheaper iteration of the Vision Pro spatial computing headset, and now recent rumors indicate the second-generation product might not be released until 2026.

According to Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple's next attempt at the Vision Pro headset will include the yet-to-be-unveiled M5 chip, which will be a substantial upgrade from the M2 chip that is in the available Vision Pro. Gurman writes the new device is currently in active development and that its slated to arrive between the "fall of 2025 and spring of 2026".

Notably, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated the Cupertino company is planning on releasing its second-generation Vision Pro headset sometime in 2025. Additionally, a separate report from The Information claimed Apple's second-generation Vision Pro will re-use stockpiled parts from the first-generation model, which means there will likely be very limited physical design changes.

Furthermore, Gurman writes that Apple has deployed a selection of its employees to evaluate the smart glasses market and determine how consumers feel about it as a whole. This assessment includes devices such as the Snapchat Spectacles, Meta's Ray-Bans, and others. Lastly, the Bloomberg reporter speculated that its possible Apple could create AirPods in the form of smart glasses.

