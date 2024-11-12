All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Science, Space, & Robotics

Famous entrepreneur with over 100 children offers free IVF to women but there's a catch

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has offered free IVF treatment to women, but the catch is the sperm used in the treatment must be Durov's.

Famous entrepreneur with over 100 children offers free IVF to women but there's a catch
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is offering free IVF treatment to women using his sperm, aiming to assist couples facing infertility. He has already fathered over 100 children and plans to open-source his DNA.

The CEO of Telegram has offered women free IVF treatment if they are willing to use his sperm for the procedure, in what he says is an effort to help couples struggling with infertility.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov
2

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

It was only back in early September that Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that he has more than 100 biological kids, and that he plans to open-source his DNA so it's easier for his biological children to find each other. Durov explained the initiative was born when a friend struggling with infertility approached him for his sperm, which Durov said resulted in the boss of the sperm clinic informing him there is a shortage of "high quality donor material".

Now, a new partnership with Durov and the AltraVita IVF clinic, based in Moscow, Russia, is offering women free IVF fertilization if they choose to use Durov's sperm. According to the AltraVita website, it's the exclusive source for Durov's sperm, and the Telegram CEO is willing to "finance all the IVF protocols that use his sperm". For those couples struggling immensely with pregnancy, IVF can be a prosperous route. However, it doesn't always work, and in some cases, depending on the region, it can result in thousands of dollars spent with no luck.

NEWS SOURCES:gizmodo.com, altravita-ivf.com
Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

