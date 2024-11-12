Famous entrepreneur with over 100 children offers free IVF to women but there's a catch

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has offered free IVF treatment to women, but the catch is the sperm used in the treatment must be Durov's.

TL;DR: Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is offering free IVF treatment to women using his sperm, aiming to assist couples facing infertility. He has already fathered over 100 children and plans to open-source his DNA. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is offering free IVF treatment to women using his sperm, aiming to assist couples facing infertility. He has already fathered over 100 children and plans to open-source his DNA.

The CEO of Telegram has offered women free IVF treatment if they are willing to use his sperm for the procedure, in what he says is an effort to help couples struggling with infertility.

2

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It was only back in early September that Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced that he has more than 100 biological kids, and that he plans to open-source his DNA so it's easier for his biological children to find each other. Durov explained the initiative was born when a friend struggling with infertility approached him for his sperm, which Durov said resulted in the boss of the sperm clinic informing him there is a shortage of "high quality donor material".

Now, a new partnership with Durov and the AltraVita IVF clinic, based in Moscow, Russia, is offering women free IVF fertilization if they choose to use Durov's sperm. According to the AltraVita website, it's the exclusive source for Durov's sperm, and the Telegram CEO is willing to "finance all the IVF protocols that use his sperm". For those couples struggling immensely with pregnancy, IVF can be a prosperous route. However, it doesn't always work, and in some cases, depending on the region, it can result in thousands of dollars spent with no luck.