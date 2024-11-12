All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Gaming

High-end NVIDIA GPU brought to its knees by Unreal Engine 5.4 challenge

Project Borealis - A Prologue to Half-Life 3, a fan-made project powered by Unreal Engine 5.4, has brought an NVIDIA RTX 4080 to its knees.

High-end NVIDIA GPU brought to its knees by Unreal Engine 5.4 challenge
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Running games at high-end graphics is demanding, even for expensive graphics cards. Epic's Unreal Engine 5.4, used in the fan-made Project Borealis, was tested on an NVIDIA RTX 4080 at 4K and 1440p with DLSS 3.7 and Frame Generation.

Running games at the highest end graphics can be even demanding for some of the most expensive graphics cards on the market.

One of, if not the best-looking engine on the market right now is Epic's Unreal Engine 5.4, and that has been used to create Project Borealis - A Prologue to Half-Life 3. The fan-made project was created using the latest version of Unreal Engine (5.4), and it was run on an NVIDIA RTX 4080 at 4K, 1440p at Very High settings with DLSS 3.7 and Frame Generation on and off. The results were quite interesting, as the RTX 4080 could not provide 60 frames per second at native 4K.

However, with DLSS Ultra Quality and Frame Generation, the experience improved significantly, pushing the fan-made project above the 60 FPS mark. The video demonstrates the power of NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS and Frame Generation with heavier graphical engines such as Unreal Engine 5, and the necessity of having these performance-improving tools available to developers so graphically intensive titles can run on the widest variety of hardware possible.

It should be noted that with further optimization the results within the fan-made demo would likely be improved, and that the point of the demonstration is to display the performance improvements between native gaming and NVIDIA-powered gaming.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Junior Editor



Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

