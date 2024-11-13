All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Ubisoft hit with class-action lawsuit after removing The Crew from platforms

Ubisoft is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit from two gamers who claim the company 'duped consumers' into purchasing The Crew.

Ubisoft hit with class-action lawsuit after removing The Crew from platforms
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Two gamers are suing Ubisoft for allegedly deceiving consumers into buying The Crew without disclosing that the game's servers would be shut down, rendering it unplayable. The lawsuit claims Ubisoft violated California's consumer protection laws by misleading players into thinking they owned the game rather than just licensing it and falsely representing the accessibility of game files on the physical disk.

Two gamers are accusing Ubisoft of "duping consumers" into purchasing The Crew without informing buyers the game's servers would be shut down, thus making the online game unplayable.

Ubisoft hit with class-action lawsuit after removing The Crew from platforms 4541
2

Ubisoft announced in December last year that servers to The Crew would be shut down, and those who "recently" purchased the game would receive refunds. Due to the age of the title, many gamers were unable to receive refunds. The lawsuit claims Ubisoft deceived players in two different ways, and because of the deception, the company has violated California's consumer protection laws.

The first is Ubisoft allegedly duped players into thinking they were purchasing the game when they were merely licensing it, despite them physically owning the disk. Second is the accusation that Ubisoft "falsely represented" that game files for The Crew were freely accessible on the physical disk and not "a key" for the game. The two players have submitted the lawsuit in a California Court.

Notably, the sequel to The Crew, The Crew 2, and the latest game in the franchise, The Crew Motorfest, are not affected by the server shutdown.

Photo of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Best Deals: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2024 at 8:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles