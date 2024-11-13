Ubisoft hit with class-action lawsuit after removing The Crew from platforms

Ubisoft is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit from two gamers who claim the company 'duped consumers' into purchasing The Crew.

Two gamers are suing Ubisoft for allegedly deceiving consumers into buying The Crew without disclosing that the game's servers would be shut down, rendering it unplayable. The lawsuit claims Ubisoft violated California's consumer protection laws by misleading players into thinking they owned the game rather than just licensing it and falsely representing the accessibility of game files on the physical disk.

Ubisoft announced in December last year that servers to The Crew would be shut down, and those who "recently" purchased the game would receive refunds. Due to the age of the title, many gamers were unable to receive refunds. The lawsuit claims Ubisoft deceived players in two different ways, and because of the deception, the company has violated California's consumer protection laws.

The first is Ubisoft allegedly duped players into thinking they were purchasing the game when they were merely licensing it, despite them physically owning the disk. Second is the accusation that Ubisoft "falsely represented" that game files for The Crew were freely accessible on the physical disk and not "a key" for the game. The two players have submitted the lawsuit in a California Court.

Notably, the sequel to The Crew, The Crew 2, and the latest game in the franchise, The Crew Motorfest, are not affected by the server shutdown.