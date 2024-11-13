All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

STALKER 2's final PC system requirements - RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 160GB required

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is out next week, and on PC you'll want at least an RTX 4070 to play the game at 1440p or an RTX 4080 to play at 4K.

Senior Editor
Published
Updated
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to launch on November 20, 2024, with final PC specs released. The game requires significant hardware, including a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT for 1440p 60 FPS, and at least 160GB of SSD space.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has released the final specs and PC system requirements for the game ahead of its highly anticipated November 20, 2024 launch. And if you're rocking older PC hardware, you might want to take note, as the game will require some serious juice to push 1440p and higher visuals.

The good news is that the game is set to launch with support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling and Frame Generation technologies so that you can boost and enhance performance beyond the requirements. However, you'll still need at least 160GB of SSD space to install the game, with GSC also recommending that you play on a system with 32GB of Dual Channel memory.

GSC's recommended specs for the game, which is to play at 1440p 60 FPS, will require a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU. The medium or 1080p 60 FPS specs require at least a GeForce RTX 4060 or equivalent GPU.

Yeah, this is another impressive-looking Unreal Engine 5 game requiring powerful hardware. Based on the game getting numerous times for polish and performance passes, it is expected to launch in an optimized state, so the below hardware requirements are labeled 'final' for a reason.

Again, the game will support DLSS and FSR, which will help push performance even higher in each category.

2
Graphics PresetLowMediumHighEpic
Resolution Target FPS1080p 30 FPS1080p 60 FPS1440p 60 FPS2160p 60+ FPS
CPUIntel Core i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600XIntel Core i7-9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700XIntel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5800XIntel Core i7-13700KF, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, Intel Arc A750NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4060, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
RAM16GB16GB32GB32GB
STORAGE160GB SSD160GB SSD160GB SSD160GB SSD
OSWindows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64
NEWS SOURCE:x.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

