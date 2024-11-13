STALKER 2's final PC system requirements - RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 160GB required

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World has released the final specs and PC system requirements for the game ahead of its highly anticipated November 20, 2024 launch. And if you're rocking older PC hardware, you might want to take note, as the game will require some serious juice to push 1440p and higher visuals.
The good news is that the game is set to launch with support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling and Frame Generation technologies so that you can boost and enhance performance beyond the requirements. However, you'll still need at least 160GB of SSD space to install the game, with GSC also recommending that you play on a system with 32GB of Dual Channel memory.
GSC's recommended specs for the game, which is to play at 1440p 60 FPS, will require a GeForce RTX 4070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU. The medium or 1080p 60 FPS specs require at least a GeForce RTX 4060 or equivalent GPU.
Yeah, this is another impressive-looking Unreal Engine 5 game requiring powerful hardware. Based on the game getting numerous times for polish and performance passes, it is expected to launch in an optimized state, so the below hardware requirements are labeled 'final' for a reason.
Again, the game will support DLSS and FSR, which will help push performance even higher in each category.
|Graphics Preset
|Low
|Medium
|High
|Epic
|Resolution Target FPS
|1080p 30 FPS
|1080p 60 FPS
|1440p 60 FPS
|2160p 60+ FPS
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
|Intel Core i7-9700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|Intel Core i7-11700, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|Intel Core i7-13700KF, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, Intel Arc A750
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4060, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB
|32GB
|32GB
|STORAGE
|160GB SSD
|160GB SSD
|160GB SSD
|160GB SSD
|OS
|Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64
|Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64
|Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64
|Windows 10 x64, Windows 11 x64
