Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA wants to stoke RTX 4000 GPU sales with free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

With Blackwell GPUs now on the horizon, NVIDIA is looking to drum up Lovelace sales - buyers will get a free Digital Premium Edition of the game.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is offering a free Digital Premium Edition of "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" with the purchase of qualifying RTX 4000 graphics cards, including certain desktop and laptop models, from the RTX 4070 upwards.

NVIDIA has revealed a fresh incentive to buy an RTX 4000 graphics card, which is a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

As ever, this free game comes with qualifying Lovelace GPUs, and that's not just desktop RTX 4000 models, but also laptops with one of the mobile flavors of the current-gen range.

What are those qualifying GPU models? They are as follows: NVIDIA RTX 4090, 4080 Super, 4080, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Ti, 4070 Super, and 4070 desktop cards. With laptops, they are: NVIDIA RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070 mobile GPUs.

So, the cut-off point is the RTX 4070, basically, and RTX 4060 buyers are out of luck with this promo.

The giveaway is the Digital Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, we should note, worth $100, so it's a tasty freebie. You'll get the game courtesy of a code emailed to you by the participating NVIDIA partner within a couple of weeks - or Team Green itself will mail you said key directly if you buy from the NVIDIA store.

In the Premium Edition of Indy, you get the base game plus The Order of Giants Story DLC, a digital artbook, a Temple of Doom outfit, and 3-day early access to the game.

With RTX 5000 graphics cards now on the horizon - and production of RTX 4000 coming to a halt, according to the latest from the grapevine - it's likely NVIDIA is mulling new ways to persuade buyers to fork out before Blackwell arrives. That's going to include some impressive Black Friday discounts, too, we'd bet.

NVIDIA has been busy today, having produced a new graphics driver - complete with support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - on top of the freshly released NVIDIA App, which is just out of beta.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, nvidia.com
