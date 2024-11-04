All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Business, Financial & Legal

Intel was kicked off a Dow Jones index after 25 years and replaced by NVIDIA

Intel has been removed from a Dow Jones index, where it was listed for 25 years, in what seems to be yet another mounting blow to the company.

Intel was kicked off a Dow Jones index after 25 years and replaced by NVIDIA
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's stock is down 51% in 2024, and the company has been removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after 25 years, with NVIDIA taking its place. NVIDIA's rise is driven by the growing demand for AI solutions, while Intel has struggled with hardware faults in its 13th and 14th gen CPUs and poor customer communication, leading to a.

2024 simply isn't the year for Intel as the company's stock is down 51% to date, and now reports indicate the company has been booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.

Intel was kicked off a Dow Jones index after 25 years and replaced by NVIDIA 651516
2

Intel was on the Dow Jones index for 25 years, and now, according to reports NVIDIA is set to take the company's spot on the index right as the GPU giant reaches a $3 trillion market cap, rivaling only that of Apple. For perspective, Intel currently has a market cap of $99 billion. The removal of Intel and the addition of NVIDIA in its place highlights the mounting rise of the GPU giant propelled by the exponential demand for artificial intelligence-powered solutions.

NVIDIA was extremely well-positioned to supply the demand for AI hardware, while Intel wasn't able to capitalize on the early adoption and has since been behind the eight-ball in terms of quality offerings. Additionally, Intel is suffering from a massive brand hit as its 13th and 14th gen CPUs were discovered to have hardware faults. These faults weren't discovered for many months, and Intel's communication with customers throughout the information-acquiring period about the issue was choppy at best. This has resulted in consumer trust being broken and significant stock value drops.

Intel responded to the myriad of problem by reducing headcount at the company by 15%, resulting in approximately 15,000 workers being let go in August 2024. The company cited high costs and low margins on its products for the reasoning behind the staff reduction.

Photo of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC,
Best Deals: ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop; Copilot+ PC,
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$999.99 USD
$999.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 7:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles