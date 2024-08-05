US recession scare wipes trillions from stock market, trading platforms are going down

There's blood in the water: potential US recession has wiped trillions of the stock market, causing multiple trading platforms going down across the US.

The US woke up to over $2 trililon wiped away from the stock market, with virtually all companies impacted. But... a new development has occurred: trading platforms are going down as the market issues continue across the US.

We're talking about major players going down as the US stock market is falling, including Vanguard, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade, as well as E-Trade, and Charles Schwab. Wall Street and the crypto market have seen a sea of red today, both bleeding trillions of dollars.

The Dow opened down over 1000 points, the S&P 500 was down over 4.2% this morning, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped over 6% according to CNN. The US stock market dropping so hard and so far, forced five trading platforms to go down as the markets were plunging into the red.

It's not just the US that is experiencing financial turmoil today, but both Japan and Taiwan have suffered their worst market losses since 1987 and 1967, respectively. The Federal Reserve is reportedly holding an emergency meeting right now... and with Biden out of the race and virtually nowhere to be seen, Kamala Harris needs to step out and explain to Americans how these Bidenomics have been working so far, because today will have many Americans upset at the situation in the US (and globally) right now.

Remember, Intel stock is down 30%+ over the last few weeks with issue after issue, problem after problem, losing market share to competitor AMD, and so much more. Intel's losses are just lost in the sea of trillions of dollars wiped from the US stock market today.