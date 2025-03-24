Indiana Jones and the Great Circle official PS5 release date unveiled in new trailer

The official release date for the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been confirmed in a new trailer by Bethesda.

Bethesda has taken to its official YouTube channel to share a new trailer for Indiana Jones and then Great Circle, confirming the release date for the PS5 version of the game.

PlayStation 5 owners will be able to pick up the iconic whip and hate of Indiana Jones on April 17, or for those who pre-order the title, April 15, with developer MachineGames and Bethesda confirming the release date via a recently released trailer seen above.

The trailer features voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker, who discuss what it means to voice iconic video game characters with a comedic undertone. For those who don't know, North was the voice behind Naughty Dog's lead character in its Uncharted series, Nathan Drake, and Baker was the voice behind Indy.

The PS5 release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes only four months after the game dropped on Xbox and PC, with digital pre-orders for the game on Sony's platform becoming available on March 25. Notably, the PS5 announcement doesn't come without some new additions to the game on all platforms, as MachineGames will be adding new whip abilities. Unfortunately, there is currently no word on what those new abilities will be.