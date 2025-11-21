AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D drops to below MSRP in the US, the best gaming CPU is on Amazon for $449

AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is now available at under MSRP pricing in the United States, dropping to $449 on Amazon in early Black Friday sales.
The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core, 16-thread chip based on the Zen 5 architecture, with 96MB of L3 cache and second-generation 3D V-Cache, which when paired with any AM5 motherboard -- and some of them you can get for $100-$150 -- will give you some truly amazing CPU performance that doesn't require a 360mm AIO liquid cooler to keep thermals down.
The official price of the 9800X3D sits at $479, but with $30 off on Amazon right now it drops to $449 -- below its $479 MSRP. The $30 off deal won't last forever, so if you've been holding off on the 9800X3D... now might be your time. Pair this bad boy with a budget B850 chipset and 16/32GB of RAM and you've got a monster CPU + mobo + RAM upgrade on the (relatively) cheap.
In his 9800X3D review, TweakTown's CPU editor Chris Szewczyk, talked about the 9800X3D and its MSRP pricing, where he said the: "MSRP of $479 is $30 higher than the 7800X3D's launch price, but a check at Amazon shows the 7800X3D has actually increased to around $479 since it was released in April 2023. In contrast, the 7700X has seen significant price cuts. It can be found for under $330. A $150 price premium over the 7700X is substantial, but for gamers looking for the best gaming CPU on the market, it's a price many will pay".