TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more
Gaming

Check out this modded Xbox gaming handheld: uses original Xbox motherboard, upgraded insides

This is the first-ever Xbox gaming handheld mod: original Xbox motherboard used, modded with 9-inch 480p display, Wi-Fi 6, and 100W USB PD charging.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

This modded Xbox gaming handheld uses the original Xbox motherboard, with a 9-inch 480p display, pure digital video/audio, 100W USB-PD charge-and-play, Wi-Fi 6 upgrades, and more. Check it out:

Modder "Redherring32" posted on X that he had built a "portable Xbox" noting that this "isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox". Inside, the modded portable Xbox features a 9-inch 480p display, 100W USB-PC charge-and-play support, while Wi-Fi 6 support for wireless Xbox Live functionality is being worked on.

The modder explained: "I built a portable Xbox. This isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox. It has a 9" 480p display, pure digital video/audio, 100W USB C charge and play, and I'm currently adding Wi-Fi 6 for wireless Xbox Live functionality".

Check out this modded Xbox gaming handheld: uses original Xbox motherboard, upgraded insides 901
3

He continued: "This build is a first of its kind. At its heart is a trimmed original Xbox motherboard, enabling it to be fully compatible with the entire Xbox library with no exceptions. (Yes, even Steel Battalion if you have a controller). With this build what you see is what you get".

"I had to research Xbox motherboard trimming completely from scratch, a task that took me a bit over 4 months. Nobody had ever tried it before. I wrote an Xbox trimming guide (That is publicly available!), and along the way I had to do reverse engineer nearly the entire board".

Check out this modded Xbox gaming handheld: uses original Xbox motherboard, upgraded insides 902
3

Oh, did I mention he used 12 different fully custom PCBs that were designed just for the modded Xbox gaming handheld:

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

