Check out this modded Xbox gaming handheld: uses original Xbox motherboard, upgraded insides

Modder "Redherring32" posted on X that he had built a "portable Xbox" noting that this "isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox". Inside, the modded portable Xbox features a 9-inch 480p display, 100W USB-PC charge-and-play support, while Wi-Fi 6 support for wireless Xbox Live functionality is being worked on.

The modder explained: "I built a portable Xbox. This isn't a PC handheld, it isn't emulation, this is a real motherboard from a real Xbox. It has a 9" 480p display, pure digital video/audio, 100W USB C charge and play, and I'm currently adding Wi-Fi 6 for wireless Xbox Live functionality".

He continued: "This build is a first of its kind. At its heart is a trimmed original Xbox motherboard, enabling it to be fully compatible with the entire Xbox library with no exceptions. (Yes, even Steel Battalion if you have a controller). With this build what you see is what you get".

"I had to research Xbox motherboard trimming completely from scratch, a task that took me a bit over 4 months. Nobody had ever tried it before. I wrote an Xbox trimming guide (That is publicly available!), and along the way I had to do reverse engineer nearly the entire board".

Oh, did I mention he used 12 different fully custom PCBs that were designed just for the modded Xbox gaming handheld: