Sony patents a new innovative 'Rewind' feature that could be for the PlayStation 6

The PlayStation 6 could launch with a feature that lets you bring up a timeline to rewind gameplay and relive your favorite moments.

A new patent (spotted by Tech4Gamers) from Sony outlines a new controller design with a dedicated button that will allow PlayStation gamers to 'rewind' gameplay. The patent explains that PlayStation gamers who press the button will be presented with a gameplay timeline, which they can scroll, bookmark, relive, and share.

Sony notes that it could be used as an information tool for gamers who want to relisten to conversations in an RPG again for hints or figure out where that place was where they found an item or discovered something new. Where it gets wild is that the rewind feature could even let you replay and relive your favorite moments, boss battles, and encounters.

As a new patent, the wording is very clinical and matter-of-fact, with Sony confirming that "accessing recent gameplay while the player is playing a video game is difficult" and technically challenging. So, the assumption is that this tech will probably find its way into the PlayStation 6 and the next iteration of the DualSense controller.

Interestingly, the whole scrubbing through a timeline feature to access clips and gameplay moments sounds a lot like Valve's brand-new Steam Game Recording feature, which is available now on PC and for Steam Deck users. Consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X include easy ways to capture screenshots and short gameplay clips and share them; however, accessing more than the last 30 seconds of gameplay is cumbersome and clunky.

This new 'rewind' button from Sony sounds fantastic, but as a patent, it's not guaranteed to see the light of day.