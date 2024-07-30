NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on next wave of AI: physical AI, has a 'three-body problem'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the next wave of AI is 'physical AI' which requires 3 computer systems to run: AI, robot, and Omniverse.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said that the next wave of AI is "physical AI" which will require three computer systems to make happen: AI, robotics, and Omniverse.

At the recent SIGGRAPH 2024 event, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed the next wave of AI, something he calls "physical AI" and that it currently has a three-computer problem, or a three-body problem (shout out to the Netflix series "3 Body Problem" which is fantastic).

Jensen said: "Generative AI, the first wave of, it, of course, is all the pioneers. And we know many of the pioneers: OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, a whole bunch of amazing doing this. X is doing this. xAI is doing this. Amazing companies doing this. The next wave of AI, we did talk about, which is enterprise".

NVIDIA is included in that list, as it has powered the rise of AI with its hardware that is dominating the market with an estimated 90%+ AI GPU market share right now. That's without its next-gen Blackwell AI GPUs hitting the market later this year.

"Of course, one of its applications is customer service and we hope that we can give every single organization the ability to create their own AIs. And so everybody would be augmented and to have a collaborative AI that could empower them, help them do better work".

"The next wave of AI after that is called physical AI".

"And this is really quite extraordinary. This is where we're going to need three computers. One computer, to create the AI, another computer to simulate the AI, both using synthetic data generation, as well as a place where the AI robot, the humanoid robot or the manipulation robot could go learn how to refine its AI. And then, of course, the third AI is the computer that actually runs the AI. So it's a three-computer problem. It's a three-body problem".