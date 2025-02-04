Bill Gates weighs in on the AI Revolution - 'Intelligence will be completely free'

In a discussion with Harvard Business School professor Arthur C. Brooks, Bill Gates took some time to share his views on the future of AI.

TL;DR: Bill Gates predicts AI will soon surpass human intelligence, making expertise "completely free," but while he highlights its humanitarian potential, concerns over automation and job displacement continue to grow. Bill Gates predicts AI will soon surpass human intelligence, making expertise "completely free," but while he highlights its humanitarian potential, concerns over automation and job displacement continue to grow.

Bill Gates sat with Harvard's Business School professor, Arthur C. Brooks, on Monday to discuss his past, the present and future of technology. Throughout the discussion, he provided some interesting insights into his decision to drop out of the renowned business school. As well as some unique perspective on the future of humanity, and AI.

"[AI's] ability to be argitrarily smarter than humans" is on the horizon, and "only a matter of years away", he stated.

Throughout his discussion, he highlighted the technology's potential for humanitarian advancement, contrasting the emergence of artificial intelligence with the rise of personal computers.

"What we're doing now, it's kind of an extension of the digital revolution,"

"Intelligence will be completely free," he said. "The intelligence to do a medical diagnosis or design a new drug, and that is such an earth-shaking thing."

3

Credit: Gates Foundation

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Since stepping down from the board of Microsoft in 2020, much of his time has been allocated towards philaphrantic ventures, focusing on health improvements in lower-income countries through the Gates Foundation (formerly known as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation).

Gates has been relatively active in discussions surrounding artificial intelligence. In a recent discussion with Axios, Gates defended the importance of programming in an AI-driven world.

"Just because AI-powered computers are getting really good at coding doesn't mean humans don't need the skill" he tells Axios.

In January 2025, Gates passionately endorsed the 2023 book 'The Coming Wave', which was written by AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman, who co-founded the research lab DeepMind.

"[This is] one of the most important books on AI ever written"

"[It] offers something rare: a clear-eyed view of both the extraordinary opportunities and genuine risks ahead"

Suleyman sold his research lab to Google in 2014, and now serves as the CEO of Microsoft AI. In the book, Suleyman predicts that advancements in artificial intelligence will have a 'hugely destabilizing' impact on jobs. Citing a 2023 study from McKinsey, which estimated that roughly 50% of all work activities will become automated as soon as 2030.

3

Pictured: Mustafa Suleyman (Credit: Christopher Wilson)

While Gates remains optimistic about AI's transformative potential, the concerns regarding job displacement are becoming increasingly valid. While AI agents currently have their limitations, the rapid evolution of the technology raises questions regarding the future of job markets.