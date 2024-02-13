NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: data is the new gold, all countries should develop 'Sovereign AI'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was recently at the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he called for all countries to build their own "sovereign AI."

Huang said: "This is the beginning of a new industrial revolution, is about the production -- not of energy, not of food -- but the production of intelligence, and every country needs to own the production of their own intelligence, which is the reason why there's this idea called"sovereign AI".

He continued: "You own your own data. nobody owns it. Your country owns the data; it codifies your culture, your society's intelligence, your common sense, your history. You own your own data. You, therefore, must take that data, refine that data, and own your own national intelligence. You cannot allow that to be done by other people".

"That is a realization; now we've democratized the computation of AI, the infrastructure of AI... the rest of it is really up to you to take the initiative, and activate your industry. Build the infrastructure as fast as you can, so that the researchers, the companies, your governments can take advantage of this infrastructure to go and create your own AI".

Jensen sounds like he wants to sell billions of dollars of the most advanced AI hardware on the planet, which his company -- NVIDIA -- sells. It's current roster of H100 "Hopper" AI GPUs dominate the AI market, with its beefed-up H200 AI GPUs right around the corner, and its next-gen B100 "Blackwell" AI GPUs to be revealed and released later this year.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

