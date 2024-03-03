NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: AI should pass ANY human tests, exams in 5 years

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang asked on when AI computers will think like humans, he said AGI will arrive soon, should do every human test or exam in 5 years.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently spoke at an economic forum held at Stanford University, where he was asked how long it'll be until we have computers thinking like humans... aka AGI (artificial general intelligence).

Jensen said that that achieving this level of AI intelligence deepnds on how the goal itself is defined. If the definition of this intelligence is to pass human-level tests and exams, then we'll be there within the next half-decade.

Jensen said: "Depending on how you define thinking like a human, the outlook for when the era of AGI will come may vary". He continued: "If I gave an AI ... every single test that you can possibly imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and I'm guessing in five years time, we'll do well on every single one".

AI can pass legal bar examples right now, but it's not so great at specialized medical testing. Jensen said that within 5 years, AI will be capable of passing any and all tests without fail.

The bigger struggles will be how scientists describe how human minds work, so how will we know when AI is good enough to think at the power of a human mind, when scientists disagree with how to describe how a human mind works. Jensen added: "Therefore, it's hard to achieve as an engineer".