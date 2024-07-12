Apple Vision Pro unit sales in the US are evidence of a disappointing product

In a world where new technology is released almost every day, it can be quite hard to get excited about a new product release. However, the Apple Vision Pro was an exception, or at least it appeared to be at first.

Reports indicate the Apple Vision Pro is struggling to gain popularity across the United States, with estimates putting its unit sales below the 100,000 mark. Unfortunately, this kind of lackluster response from the US market may mean the newly released virtual/augmented reality headset may not reach even 500,000 units throughout 2024. However, Apple is preparing to release the new spatial computing headset in other markets, which may help bolster its unit sales.

So, why is the Apple Vision Pro not being purchased? Firstly, what is likely preventing the Vision Pro from gaining traction is its price. Apple released the new headset at $3,499, which automatically made the headset an enthusiast-level device unobtainable for the vast majority of consumers. Additionally, the problems don't stop at the price as some people who have bought the Vision Pro are returning it only a few days later, which is an indicator the headset lacks intrinsic utility or value.

